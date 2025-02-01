Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi has reacted to the penalty awarded to Orlando Pirates during the Soweto derby on Saturday afternoon

The Tunisian tactician gave a Jose Mourinho kind of response when delivering his take on the 'controversial' spot kick awarded by the centre referee in the match

The former AS FAR Rabat coach's response sparked different reactions from football fans on social media

Kaizer Chiefs manager Nasreddine Nabi has shared his view on the late penalty awarded to Orlando Pirates by the centre referee in the Soweto derby at the FNB Stadium this weekend.

South African international Patrick Maswanganyi scored the late penalty to give the Buccaneers all three points against their city rivals.

It was Pirates' fourth win in a row against the Glamour Boys in the Soweto derby, and are just three points behind Mamelodi Sundowns on the Premier Soccer League table.

Relebohile Mofokeng in action during the Premier Soccer League (PSL) match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium. Photo: Phill Magakoe.

Source: Getty Images

Nabi on Pirates penalty in Soweto derby

In an interview with SuperSportTV, as per iDiskiTimes, Nabi claimed if he gave his honest opinion about the referee's decision to award Pirates a penalty, he would red carded.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Amakhosi coach gave a Jose Mourinho kind of reply when asked about the referee's call for the penalty.

“I’m not going to talk anymore about this type of referee. You will see in your studio if it was a penalty or not,” the former Yanga SC coach said after the match.

“If I talk, red card. If I ask him about his family, red card. If I ask how are you, red card.”

The Tunisian coach believes the match should've ended goalless as none of the teams deserved to lose the game.

“Honestly, I think for the match a 0-0 is correct, no one deserved to lose the game," he added.

Reactions from fans as Nabi refuses to speak on Pirates' penalty

ziz318 said:

"Chiefs was robbed in broad daylight. No penalty all day long. Contact was minimum yet Pirates player stayed on its feet and could’ve scored."

MulaloTP wrote:

"We are with you coach we all saw it."

MuntuNdlovu23 reacted:

"If he is a real coach he will definitely take the beating, and congratulate the winning coach, he new that's a genuine penalty."

Qeda Isaac Ngwenya commented:

"Referee excuses and blaming are very unprofessional for a so called top coach, the team performed terribly."

vuyosimawo_ responded:

"There you go. You have to make it against all odds and stop excuses in this league if you claim to be the best!!!! Every coach kp @official_PSL faces the same thing. So yeah"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News