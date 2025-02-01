Kaizer Chiefs Star Cross Shows Off R1.1m Audi Car Ahead of Soweto Derby

Kaizer Chiefs star, Bradley Cross, was spotted flaunting his expensive car on social media ahead of the first Soweto Derby in the Betway Premiership this season.

The South African left fullback joined the Glamour Boys from Premier Soccer League rivals Lamontville Golden Arrows last summer and has gone on to establish himself as a starter under Nasreddine Nabi.

He is considered one of the players expected to make the starting line-up against Orlando Pirates this weekend at the FNB Stadium.

Cross flaunts expensive car on his birthday ahead of Soweto derby

In a viral video shared on Instagram by south.african.football while celebrating the player's birthday, Cross was seen driving on the road while singing Chris Brown's song Under The Influence.

The Kaizer Chiefs star is said to be driving a Audi A4 S4 TFSI 260KW Quattro Tiptronic according to the South African.

The car reportedly cost R1.1 million, and the price may differ considering the year the model was produced.

The South African defender clocked 24 on Thursday and was duly celebrated by Kaizer Chiefs and fans of the club on social media.

"Happy Birthday Bradley. We hope that you had an amazing day #CrossBirthday #Amakhosi4Life," Kaizer Chiefs stated on X.

Fans celebrate Cross on his birthday

KagisoBroskie said:

"Happy Birthday Cross. Not too many give their all on that football field but you bro, you go up and down that field without a single complain & for me that’s enough bro. Hard work always pay up, never mind who don’t see what you do, keep up. I know a few that appreciate. 🎂"

Michael Helu commented:

"Happy birthday 🎂🍾🥂 Bradley and I hope that you enjoyed your day."

Thabo Ramohapi reacted:

"Happy birthday Bradley Cross 🎂🎂🎂 He must be in the starting lineup in the derby, as his birthday present and face Relebohile Mofokeng. I want to see something 😂😂😂."

Lerato Meikie Masuku WaKo Majakaneng shared:

"Happy birthday to him all the best in life many more years to come ❤️ May the best Lord be with him all the time."

SihleTGeneral10 celebrates the fullback:

"Happy Birthday to Bradley Cross, may he have a blessed day ahead and all the best for the season ✌🏾❤️"

Bongani Makhanya shared:

"Happy birthday mlungu agent 48 hope you will get your proper birthday present by giving a stellar performance on your first derby."

