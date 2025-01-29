Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs are set to lock horns in the first Soweto derby in the Betway Premiership this season on Saturday, February 1, 2025

The match between the two Premier Soccer League giants is rated as the most anticipated derby in the South African top-flight league with the tickets for the game being sold out already

The Sea Robbers assistant coach has sent a strong warning to Amakhosi narrating how they are going to take maximum points against them at the Orlando Stadium this weekend

The first Soweto derby this season is set to take centre stage in the Betway Premiership this weekend, with Orlando Pirates hosting their city rivals Kaizer Chiefs at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Buccaneers are seen as the clear favourites to win the first derby this season due to their recent form in the league and also playing at home in front of their fans.

The match at the Orlando Stadium is already sold out, and a struggling Chiefs side are hoping to get something out of the game after announcing three news signings earlier this week.

Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs are set to battle in the first Soweto derby this season in the Betway Premiership. Photo: Phill Magakoe.

Pirates assistant coach sends warning to Kaizer Chiefs

According to Afrik-Foot, Pirates assistant manager Mandla Ncikazi has shared his thoughts ahead of his team's clash with their bitter rivals Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday, February 1, 2025.

The South African coach has sent a warning to Amakhosi claiming form will not count when both teams lock horns this weekend.

There's a popular phrase in football 'form doesn't count during derbies', and Ncikazi reiterated that ahead of the most anticipated derby in the South African top-flight league.

Ncikazi in the interview explained how Pirates will be approaching the game despite being the favourites.

“In Kaizer Chiefs, we see a team that is an opponent, and we need all maximum points from, and we're just going there to try to get the required three points," he said during the press conference ahead of the match.

"Where the points are taken is something else that has not been calculated. For us, it's about trying to win the next game."

The South African tactician also claimed that the margin between both sides is slim, as they are almost similar in every aspect of the game, with the only major difference being the goals conceded.

“The margin between the two clubs is slim. Defensively, we're almost similar, chance creation we're similar, but the only difference is in goals conceded. Kaizer Chiefs have conceded more, but other major stats are practically the same," he added.

“The margins are not as big besides the positions on the league table and the goals conceded this season. We'll try to concentrate on what we believe we're doing better than them.

“But again, we must recall that it's a derby, form and records don't really matter. It's what happens on the day, and we'll try to concentrate on our performances so we can secure the required result.”

Orlando Pirates are pushing to usurp Mamelodi Sundowns as the Betway Premiership champions, but they are six points behind the defending champions and need all three points against Amakhosi to put more pressure on the Brazilians.

Kaizer Chiefs on the other hand continue their struggle in the league as they've failed to remain consistent since the start of the season. They are fifth on the log with 21 points from 14 games, and a win against the Sea Robbers could see them move to fourth ahead of Sekhukhune United provided that Dinoko fail to win their next match.

