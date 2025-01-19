PSL: Vilakazi Shines As Kaizer Chiefs Defeat Sekhukhune United in Durban

Kaizer Chiefs kept it late against Sekhukhune United in the Betway Premiership as they secured all three points at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Second-half substitute Mfundo Vilakazi was the star man for the Glamour Boys as they defeated Sekhukhune in Durban.

The win moves Amakhosi back to fifth place in the Premier Soccer League table, with 21 points from 14 matches played this season.

Kaizer Chiefs defeat Sekhukhune United in Betway Premiership

Kaizer Chiefs started the match on a strong foot, but Sekhukhune United treated their defence first.

The away side had a chance in the third minute, but Bruce Bvuma came off his line to make a save.

Wandile Duba had a chance to put the ball in the back of the net in the fourth minute, but his effort went over the bar. The opening minutes of the match were filled with back-to-back actions from both teams.

Sekhukhune United goalkeeper Sangare kept the scores level after making a brilliant save three minutes later.

Duba had another chance to give Amakhosi the lead in the 21st minute, but Sangare saved his effort to keep the score goalless.

Sangare was the saviour for Sekhukhune United in the closing stages of the first 45 minutes as the Ivorian shot-stopper denied Potsane from putting the Glamour Boys ahead.

The half-time ended goalless, with Kaizer Chiefs creating most of the chances but failing to make them count.

The second half didn't start with how the first period ended, as both teams failed to create enough chances.

Nasreddine Nabi's side got the first chance of the second period, but Sangare saved Vilakazi's effort from close range.

Sekhukhune United were reduced to 10 men after Vuyo Letlapa was sent off in the 83rd minute.

Pressure from Kaizer Chiefs paid off in the 87th minute after Vilakazi found the back of the net to put the home side into the lead.

