Mofokeng, two other PSL stars who stood out in CAF Champions League group stage

Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns have represented the Premier Soccer League well in the CAF Champions League group stage this season

The two South African clubs qualified for the quarter-final stage, with the Soweto giants topping their group, while Masandawana finished second

Briefly News list the three Premier Soccer League stars who stood out in the group phase of the competition this campaign

The CAF Champions League group stage is over, and the Premier Soccer League representatives Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns have secured a place in the next round.

The Buccaneers won Group C, which included defending champions Al Ahly, while the Brazilians finished second in the group behind AS FAR Rabat.

Briefly News looks at the three best PSL players in the tournament's group stage.

Three PSL stars who stood out in CAFCL group stage

1. Relebohile Mofokeng

Mofokeng was one of the best players during the group phase of the competition and was one of the reasons Orlando Pirates were through to the quarter-finals.

The South African international has scored three goals so far in the competition, the most important one being against Al Ahly in their final match in the group stage in Cairo.

The 20-year-old forward also registered two assists, making him one of the top assist providers in the tournament.

2. Iqraam Rayners

The former Stellenbosch FC striker has been decisive for Mamelodi Sundowns in the competition alongside his strike partner Peter Shalulile.

While Sundowns struggled at the start of the tournament, the South African striker ensured they had a fighting chance by scoring decisive goals that secured important points for the Brazilians.

The 29-year-old forward has found the back of the net twice in the group stage, with more expected in the Knockout rounds.

3. Mohau Nkota

Nkota has been among the surprising youngsters who lit up the Champions League this season. He came in as a replacement for Monnapule Saleng and didn't disappoint in the task being given to him.

He started the competition with two goals against Algerian giants CR Belouizdad and registered two assists.

