PSL Giants Book Their Place in the Knockout Stages of CAF Football After Impressive Displays
- Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch FC have all qualified for the knockout stages of CAF football after surviving the group stages
- Pirates topped their group, while Sundowns and Stellies finished second in their groups before advancing to the quarterfinals of the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup
- Briefly News examined the PSL teams and some of the highlights of their respective CAF campaigns this season
South African clubs Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch FC have all qualified for the knockout stages of the CAF competitions this season.
The PSL trio enjoyed highlights during their campaigns, with Pirates and Sundowns advancing in the Champions League and Stellies impressing in the Confederation Cup.
Briefly News examined the performances of the PSL sides that excelled on the African continent during club competitions this season.
Orlando Pirates
Soweto giants Pirates stood out in the CAF Champions League after finishing as the top-placed side in the group of death, after four wins and two draws.
Pirates overcame serious challenges from CR Belouizdad, Stade d’Adbijdan, and defending CAF Champions League champions Al-Ahly.
After successful results against Belouizdad and Al-Ahly, Pirates enter the knockout stages as one of the teams to watch in this year’s competition.
Coach Jose Riveiro is determined to push for success in various competitions, such as the PSL and defending their Nedbank Cup title.
Mamelodi Sundowns
The PSL champions got their campaign off to a shaky start after two consecutive draws despite boasting one of the tournament’s best squads on paper.
Sundowns’ lousy start to the campaign led to the dismissal of head coach Manqoba Mngqithi, who Portuguese tactician Miguel Cardoso replaced.
Cardoso successfully guided the side to the knockout stages, although they missed out on the top spot after they drew 1-1 against AS FAR Rabat on Sunday, 19 January 2025.
Last season, Cardoso led Tunisian giants Esperance to the final, where they lost to Egyptian giants Al-Ahly.
Stellenbosch FC
Lunda-Sul
Winelands side Stellenbosch FC started their debut CAF Confederation Cup campaign badly, losing two matches before enjoying three consecutive victories.
Their 1-0 victory over Clube Desportivo da Lunda-Sul on Sunday, 15 December 2024, was their maiden victory in the competition, and it proved to be the platform for their excellent run.
Following the excellent results, Stellenbosch secured qualification to the quarterfinals, but they ended the group stage by losing 5-0 to Moroccan side RS Berkane.
Coach Steve Barker described the defeat as a harsh lesson for his side, which recently sold their star midfielder Jayden Adams to PSL rival Sundowns.
Jayden Adams pens heartfelt farewell to Stellenbosch FC
As Briefly News reported, midfielder Jayden Adams bid a fond farewell to Stellenbosch FC after joining PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.
Adams joined Masandawana after months of speculation linking the Bafana Bafana player to the PSL champions.
