Jayden Adams has sent a farewell message to his former club, Stellenbosch FC, after completing his move to Mamelodi Sundowns this weekend

The South African international is Miguel Cardoso's first signing as the Brazilians head coach this January, and he signed three and half years contract

The former Stellenbosch FC midfielder has been a target for Masandawana since Rulani Mokwena was still their coach, and they missed out on his signing last summer

Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams has spoken for the first time as a Mamelodi Sundowns player, and it was a tribute to his former club, Stellenbosch FC.

The South African international signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Premier Soccer League defending champions and could make his debut for his new club in their next league match.

The 23-year-old has a deep connection with the Stellies, having spent five years at the club. He was part of the squad that won the club's first-ever title, the Carling Knockout Cup, which they won last season.

Adams sends a heartfelt message to Stellenbosch

According to FARPost, Adams took to his official Instagram page to thank Stellenbosch for making him a professional footballer.

The midfielder posted three pictures of himself in a Stellenbosch shirt and accompanied them with a perfect farewell letter to the club and its fans.

"Dear Stellenbosch FC family, as I take the next step in my soccer journey and move on to a new club, I wanted to take a moment to express my gratitude to all of you. The memories we've created together on and off the field will stay with me forever," wrote Adams on his official Instagram account.

"From the first training session to the countless games, the laughs, the challenges, and the growth we shared, I truly appreciate every one of you. You've not only helped me improve as a player but have also shown me what it means to be part of a family. The dedication, passion, and support that I experienced here are something I will always carry with me.

"Although I'm excited for what's ahead, saying goodbye isn't easy. I'm grateful for the friendships, the lessons, and the unforgettable moments. I will always cheer for this club and never forget my time here.

"Wishing you all continued success, both on and off the field. Thank you for everything!"

