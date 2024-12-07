CFL salaries explained: Average earnings and top-paid players

The Canadian Football League (CFL) continues to prove a proud symbol of the nation's sports culture. Aside from this heritage, CFL salaries comprise a large percentage of the country's economy. This is because millions of dollars are paid yearly to the players that make up the various teams.

The CFL does not reveal players' official salaries but we have analyzed credible sources such as Sports Illustrated, 3DownNation and the official CFL website. The league offers competitive salaries to talented players who perform at an elite level. Read on to learn more about the league's salary structure.

What is the average CFL salary for players in the 2024 season?

The average reported salary for CFL players is over $100,000 CAD, with starters earning considerably more, especially in key positions like quarterback. According to the CFL's official website, starting QBs can earn between $300,000 and $500,000 CAD, depending on their contract.

Players typically receive their pay in regular instalments over the course of the season. Special teams players and those with less experience usually earn closer to the CFL's minimum salary, which is around $65,000 CAD.

Global players, who are typically newer or less experienced, earn closer to $54,000 CAD. Please note that specific contract details and team strategies can vary and are subject to change.

What is the pay structure of the CFL?

Teams in the CFL adhere to a stringent $5.35 million salary cap, which often impacts the strategies applied on their roster and, consequently, overall performance. Some teams, like Winnipeg, allocated a substantial portion of this to their quarterback, Zach Collaros.

The remaining 57 players make an average of $85,714 per annum. This helps create a balance for squad depth to maintain competitiveness in the face of injuries. But then, teams like The Argos, The Elks, The Roughriders, and The Stampeders prioritise quantity over quality. Their rosters mostly have over 80 players.

Speaking during an end-of-season press conference, Neil McEvoy, co-general manager of B.C. Lions discussed how they exceeded the CFL’s salary cap in 2024. As published on 3DownNation, he said:

Will we be over the salary cap? Yes. By where, that I don’t know yet. We have to put all the beans in a basket and figure out where we’re at, but I believe we will be over. I just don’t know where that’s going to land.

Several factors are considered before a CFL player's take-home is determined. Some of them include the following:

Position : Quarterbacks earn significantly more regarding CFL salaries by position because of their key roles in the team's performance.

: Quarterbacks earn significantly more regarding CFL salaries by position because of their key roles in the team's performance. Experience : The higher a player's years of experience and track record in the league, the more likely they are to get higher salaries.

: The higher a player's years of experience and track record in the league, the more likely they are to get higher salaries. Performance : Constant top-notch performance and contributions would often result in juicier contracts.

: Constant top-notch performance and contributions would often result in juicier contracts. Team budget: The more the team's financial capacity, the higher the chances of players earning considerably high salaries.

Top highest-paid CFL players in 2024

Some players in the Canadian Football League have proved their exceptional playing skills. Below are some of the highest-paid players in the league.

Zach Collaros

Team : Winnipeg Blue Bombers

: Winnipeg Blue Bombers Position : Quarterback

: Quarterback Salary: $600,000 CAD

Zach Collaros, a two-time Grey Cup champion, is one of the highest-paid CFL players. In 2022, he signed a three-year, $1.8 million contract extension with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, earning $600,000 annually. His deal includes a $250,000 guarantee for the final year​.

Nathan Rourke

Team : B.C. Lions

: B.C. Lions Position : Quarterback

: Quarterback Salary: about $600,000 CAD

Nathan Rourke is one of the highest-paid CFL players. His salary is slightly below USD 600,000 for 2025 and is expected to reach over $600,000 in 2026. He has had a brief stint with the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL.

Chad Kelly

Team : Toronto Argonauts

: Toronto Argonauts Position : Quarterback

: Quarterback Salary: $583,000 CAD

Chad Kelly is one of the NFL's most seasoned players. He once bagged the CFL's Most Outstanding Player award.

Bo Levi Mitchell

Team : Hamilton Tiger-Cats

: Hamilton Tiger-Cats Position : Quarterback

: Quarterback Salary: $540,200 CAD

Bo Levi Mitchell got two Grey Cup championships under his patch while at the Calgary Stampeders. He is now signed to the Hamilton Tiger-Cat.

Vernon Adams Jr.

Team : Calgary Stampeders

: Calgary Stampeders Position : Quarterback

: Quarterback Salary: $505,000 CAD

As Chatham Daily News published, Vernon was a key player for the B.C. Lions until late 2024, when he signed with the Calgary Stampeders. He is expected to earn over $500,000 at his new job.

Trevor Harris

Team : Saskatchewan Roughriders

: Saskatchewan Roughriders Position : Quarterback

: Quarterback Salary: $473,300 CAD

Trevor has a base salary of $189,500, plus $15,000 for marketing, $13,800 for housing, and $5,000 for travel. In total, the deal is worth $473,300 in 2024, according to 3DownNation.

Harris, 37, can earn up to $27,000 in incentives, including $1,500 per game if he plays 51% or more of the offensive snaps.

Cody Fajardo

Team : Montreal Alouettes

: Montreal Alouettes Position : Quarterback

: Quarterback Salary: $425,000 CAD

The former West Division M.O.P. collected a $125,000 signing bonus to join the Als following a four-year run with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Most of his compensation is in the form of hard money, though he will reportedly earn a $3,000 bonus each time he plays more than 51% of Montreal’s offensive snaps in a game this season.

Eugene Lewis

Team : Edmonton Elks

: Edmonton Elks Position : Wide Receiver

: Wide Receiver Salary: $320,000 CAD

He is regarded as one of the highest-earning non-quarterbacks in the CFL. This is thanks to his ability to sway games in his team's favour in the offence.

Kenny Lawler

Team : Winnipeg Blue Bombers

: Winnipeg Blue Bombers Position : Wide Receiver

: Wide Receiver Salary: $285,000 CAD

Kenny Lawler received a $150,000 signing bonus to ink his new deal, which includes $115,000 in base salary, a $13,800 housing bonus, and a $7,200 travel bonus, states 3DownNation. In total, Lawler earned an estimated $285,000.

Frequently asked questions

Below are interesting inquiries about the Canadian Football League and correct responses.

Do any CFL teams make money? Teams like the Winnipeg Blue Bombers reported $50.5 million in revenue alongside an operating profit of $5.7 million.

Teams like the Winnipeg Blue Bombers reported $50.5 million in revenue alongside an operating profit of $5.7 million. Can CFL players go to the NFL? They can, and players like Nathan played in the NFL for a while.

They can, and players like Nathan played in the NFL for a while. How much do the CFL players get paid? Their salaries vary and depend on several factors, including position and experience.

Their salaries vary and depend on several factors, including position and experience. Who is the highest-paid defensive player in the CFL? Folarin Orimolade of The Argos takes the title with $240,000 in salary.

Folarin Orimolade of The Argos takes the title with $240,000 in salary. What is the average salary in the NFL vs CFL? According to American Football International, the average salary in the NFL is $2.7 million, more than 10 times what is obtainable in the CFL.

The CFL salaries are competitive but also vary depending on teams' budgets and players' talents. Top athletes like Chad Kelly, Nathan Rourke, and Zach Collaros get paid for their efforts.

