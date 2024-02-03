Bafana Bafana's unexpected advance to the AFCON quarterfinals has South African football fans hyped

Anticipation and excitement are building ahead of their face-off with Cape Verde in the quarterfinal match on Saturday

Social media is buzzing with encouragement and many fans are expressing their confidence in Bafana Bafana

Bafana Bafana team said a prayer ahead of an AFCON match at a stadium in Ivory Coast. Image: @BafanaBafana

Bafana Bafana's victory over AFCON favourites, Morocco, has propelled them into the tournament's quarterfinals.

South Africa vs Cape Verde

As the local squad prepares to face Cape Verde in the Ivorian capital, Yamoussoukro, Mzansi people are sending them good vibes.

SA rally behind Bafana Bafana

Fans flooded social media, urging the squad to continue making the nation proud. Some tweeps like @SithaleKgaogelo, even boasted that the men in green and gold will demonstrate a masterclass performance.

Bafana Bafana creates online buzz

The impressive football shown by the team led by Hugo Broos has renewed people's faith in Bafana Bafana and instilled national pride. Many are eager to see Bafana defeat Cape Verde and ultimately lift the AFCON trophy.

@_IamHarold said:

"We go again. Bafana Bafana day."

@aey_dear commented:

"The best team in Africa Bafana Bafana is taking on Cape Verde today. 100 percent behind the boys! Asinalo uvalo thina! "

@TwaRSA26 stated:

"Bafana Bafana is about to show Nigerians proper football when we slaughter Cape Verde tonight. "

@tumeloditle tweeted:

"We trust in you Bafana Bafana."

@Ndobe_Bibow added:

"Another day to give it all. We are just 3 games away from lifting the AFCON trophy. In Bafana Bafana we believe. "

@Gretchen_Ndou wrote:

"This is going to be a tough game. But we are winning against Cape Verde. "

@Sphe_Luyanda posted:

"We no longer believed in our national team but Hugo Broos continues to give us hope. It’s time to give Bafana Bafana our unconditional support going forward."

