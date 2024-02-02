Maps Maponyane is not in support of the Democratic Alliance (DA) congratulating Bafana Bafana

The TV personality gave a hilarious reaction to the Twitter post by using a meme implying that they are witches

The opposition party showed their support to Bafana Bafana on their performance at AFCON

Maps Maponyane responded to the DA after they congratulated Bafana Bafana. Image: @mmaponyane, @bafanabafanarsa

TV personality Maps Maponyane gave a hilarious response to the Democratic Alliance (DA) after they congratulated the South African national team, Bafana Bafana.

Maps Maponyane trolls the DA

TV personality Maps Maponyane is one of the people who gave a funny reaction to the Twitter post by the DA. The party congratulated Bafana Bafana after they qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals after beating Morocco by 2-0.

Gushing over Bafana Bafana's performance, the DA said:

"Congratulations Bafana Bafana! South Africa is showing the world how it’s done, putting our best feet forward across the sporting arena. You make your country proud!"

Using a meme, Maps Maponyane implied that they are witches. The person in the video, said: "Hi witches."

Mzansi left in stitches with Maps' post

Responding to the tweet, netizens agreed with Maps, and they also gave the party a piece of their mind.

@cebz_x:

"That's hilarious."

@BucksJazz:

"Very Accurate."

@Xquisite_KushM:

"Lmaooo wizards and charlatans these ones."

@MrWToYou:

"No Maps, you're going to make John Steenhuisne mad."

@lee_masilo:

"Maps is so funny bro and you can tell that he is used to such things."

@tutoring_abc:

"What is the DA trying to make us forget?"

@krugersville:

"Don’t get excited and delete this. Stop campaigning using Bafana Bafana."

@LesetjaMagongwa:

"Just to clear the confusion. You are aware that this is soccer right? They play it with their feet, not hands."

Sizwe Dhlomo pokes fun at Cyril Ramaphosa after Bafana Bafana AFCON match win

In a previous report from Briefly News, radio personality and TV presenter Sizwe Dhlomo made a joke about President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Dhlomo said Ramaphosa would campaign to become President for his second term if Bafana Bafana wins the AFCON.

The South African soccer team qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals after beating Morocco.

