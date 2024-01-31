Anele Mdoda dragged SAFA despite Bafana Bafana's win against Morocco

The radio personality celebrated Bafana's win but still voiced that she wants Danny Jordaan removed from SAFA

Mzansi was 100 per cent behind Anele, saying Danny's time was ticking

Anele Mdoda threw shade at SAFA president Danny Jordaan following Bafana Bafana's win against Morocco. Images: Instagram/ zintathu and X/ iDiskiTimes

Source: UGC

While celebrating Bafana Bafana's recent win against Morocco, Anele Mdoda had some time to be spicy. The radio personality received some shade for SAFA's Daniel "Danny" Jordaan, saying Bafana's win did not change the fact that she, like most netizens, wanted Jordaan to step down.

Anele Mdoda slams Danny Jordaan

Coming from a nail-gripping match against Morocco, South Africans are celebrating Bafana Bafana's momentous win that placed them in the AFCON 2023 quarter-finals.

Amid the festivities was Anele Mdoda's protest to have Daniel "Danny" Jordaan, president of the South African Football Association (SAFA), removed.

This comes after netizens complained about Jordaan's administration and slammed Mama Joy for defending him, claiming that he has held Bafana back, and it seems Anele is fed up:

"We still want Danny Jordaan gone."

Mzansi weighs in on Anele's post

If Danny Jordaan had an X account, he wouldn't be happy with all that South Africans are saying about him, eish:

BraSlebza said:

"Those people electing him back to the Presidency have blood on their hands."

inathi_izzo responded:

"We are unapologetic about that and he must not even think about changing the tone."

Mo_hananwa joked:

"The man promised the players R7M each, he must be panicking now!"

NyKoMR wrote:

"He has been holding us back for too long."

Mdakoz99 commented:

"Danny has served his purpose and it’s time to leave."

bhekiz1 gave Danny credit:

"He appointed Hugo Broos I’ll give him credit for that."

kingqueman said:

"Without a doubt, he needs to go."

Katlego Maboe celebrates Bafana Bafana win

In more AFCON 2023 updates, Briefly News shared Katlego Maboe's reaction to Bafana Bafana's 2-0 win against Morocco.

The media personality live-tweeted the match while expressing hope for Bafana's upcoming matches as they advanced to the quarter-finals.

Source: Briefly News