AFCON 2023: Mama Joy’s Self-praise After Bafana Bafana Win Receives Mixed Reactions From Netizens
- Mama Joy showered herself with praise after Bafana Bafana won against Cameroon
- The football fanatic was announced the fan of the match as Bafana advanced to the AFCON 2023 quarter-finals
- Mama Joy's reaction received varying reactions from netizens
Mama Joy was crowned fan of the match at the Bafana Bafana and Morocco clash. The soccer supporter showed off her title and received mixed reactions from fellow Bafana Bafana supporters.
Mama Joy celebrates AFCON 2023 title
Die-hard soccer supporter, Mama Joy couldn't contain her excitement after being crowned fan of the match at Bafana Bafana's match against Morocco.
Like many South Africans, the globe-trotting football fanatic went out in her signature South African colours, complete with her isicholo hat, and showed off her title on her Twitter (X) page:
"Congratulations to Mamajoy of South Africa @zizikodwa @CyrilRamaphosa @PresidencyZA @ChrisExcel102. Afcon thank you Bafana Bafana."
Mzansi reacts to Mama Joy's post
Netizens congratulated Mama Joy and praised her for always supporting South African sports:
koyokosaan said:
"You really are our lucky charm."
Evacuate_R_R wrote:
"Mama Joy bringing all the happiness to #AFCON2023"
misael.om showed love:
"Way to go Mama Joy!!! Cheers to you and your people!"
6602lillian posted:
"Congratulations, queen!"
Meanwhile, some netizens weren't impressed with Mama Joy's celebration. Previously, soccer fans called her out after she defended SAFA's Danny Jordaan:
tutoring_abc asked:
"What are you congratulating yourself for doing?"
Dndou2 said:
"Fans that want all the limelight."
zee_martinho wasn't happy:
"Congratulations for what? Yet another holiday at our taxpayers' expense?"
Ash_Gu asked:
"Why are you congratulating yourself with our tax money?"
Mama Joy shows off luxury gifts from her man
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Mama Joy's emotional reaction while showing off the designer gifts her boo, Papa Joy bought her.
Mama Joy said she had never received gifts before and was caught off guard when her man spoiled her with Gucci:
"I've never received a present from anyone on my birthday, I always give. But my man always thinks about me."
