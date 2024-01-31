Mama Joy showered herself with praise after Bafana Bafana won against Cameroon

The football fanatic was announced the fan of the match as Bafana advanced to the AFCON 2023 quarter-finals

Mama Joy's reaction received varying reactions from netizens

Mzansi gave Mama Joy a side eye after she congratulated herself after Bafana Bafana beat Morocco at the AFCON 2023. Images: mamajoy_chauke

Mama Joy was crowned fan of the match at the Bafana Bafana and Morocco clash. The soccer supporter showed off her title and received mixed reactions from fellow Bafana Bafana supporters.

Mama Joy celebrates AFCON 2023 title

Die-hard soccer supporter, Mama Joy couldn't contain her excitement after being crowned fan of the match at Bafana Bafana's match against Morocco.

Like many South Africans, the globe-trotting football fanatic went out in her signature South African colours, complete with her isicholo hat, and showed off her title on her Twitter (X) page:

"Congratulations to Mamajoy of South Africa ⁦⁦@zizikodwa @CyrilRamaphosa @PresidencyZA @ChrisExcel102. Afcon thank you Bafana Bafana."

Mzansi reacts to Mama Joy's post

⁩Netizens congratulated Mama Joy and praised her for always supporting South African sports:

koyokosaan said:

"You really are our lucky charm."

Evacuate_R_R wrote:

"Mama Joy bringing all the happiness to #AFCON2023"

misael.om showed love:

"Way to go Mama Joy!!! Cheers to you and your people!"

6602lillian posted:

"Congratulations, queen!"

Meanwhile, some netizens weren't impressed with Mama Joy's celebration. Previously, soccer fans called her out after she defended SAFA's Danny Jordaan:

tutoring_abc asked:

"What are you congratulating yourself for doing?"

Dndou2 said:

"Fans that want all the limelight."

zee_martinho wasn't happy:

"Congratulations for what? Yet another holiday at our taxpayers' expense?"

Ash_Gu asked:

"Why are you congratulating yourself with our tax money?"

