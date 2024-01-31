Bafana Bafana secured the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final spot after defeating Morocco 2-0 at Stade Laurent Pokou

South Africans celebrated the unexpected victory on social media, praising players like Evidence Makgopa and Teboho Mokoena for their outstanding performance

However, some critics argue that Bafana Bafana's win was due to luck and an early offside goal

South Africa's national football team Bafana Bafana through to the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals after beating Morocco 2-0 in a game played on Tuesday night at Stade Laurent Pokou.

Bafana Bafana advanced to the quarter-finals after beating Morocco. Image: @_owurakuampofo

Bafana shocks fans after win against Morocco

Bafana Bafana's recent game against Morocco stunned many football lovers. Many were not expecting the SA national team to walk over Morocco like that.

Evidence Makgopa and Teboho Mokoena scored the two goals that saw Bafana taking the lead against the Atlas Lions of Morocco. Bafana headed to their social media pages to celebrate the historic win and proceed to the next round of the competition.

Mzansi celebrates Bafana Bafana's win

South Africans are over the moon following their national team's victory. Many took to social media to celebrate the team's hard work and effort.

@aey_dear said:

"He might have conceded us a penalty, but his pairing with and the hard work that he always put in, is the reason why we are where we are now in this competition. What a player."

@aey_dear added:

"Teboho Mokoena plays his heart out from start to finish. Absolutely good on the ball, positive attitude, and gives us a lot in attack. What a player."

@PovertykillerB said:

"Soldier of the country. A fearless lad that gives his all for the Bafana Bafana Team. Mothobi Mvala. "

@FutballReality commented:

"The lucky team won with an early offside goal that changed everything, not the better team. You guys won't be this lucky in the next round. Bookmark this comment."

