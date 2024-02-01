South Africa's sports fanatic, Mama Joy has been named fan of the match after Bafana Bafana's win against Morrocco

The national soccer team beat Morrocco by 2-0, securing a place in the AFCON quarterfinals

The online users were divided with Mama Joy's recognition, some saying it's a waste of tax payer's money

Mama Joy's recognition as a fan of the match left a bitter-sweet taste in South Africa. Images: @Rabbitking007/ Twitter, @BafanaBafana/ Twitter

South Africa's Mama Joy has been named fan of the match in the recent Bafana Bafana face-off with Morocco.

However, her recognition has received mixed reactions from South Africans. Some were happy for her, and some were not, saying that their tax money was being wasted. Mama Joy took to her Twitter account to celebrate the news.

"Congratulations to Mamajoy of South -Africa ⁦⁦@zizikodwa @CyrilRamaphosa @PresidencyZA @ChrisExcel102. Afcon thank you Bafana Bafana @BafanaBafana."

Mama Joy has been known to be a huge fanatic for South African sports teams. It is rare not to see her at big sports matches that involve the country's teams, whether they're taking place locally or abroad.

Mama Joy perfectly predicts Bafana Bafana's victory

In one clip, the country's sports supporter predicted that Bafana would win 2-0 against Morocco, and her prediction was spot on. The South African national soccer team won 2-0. The win secured Bafana a place in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarterfinals this weekend.

Watch the Twitter prediction video below:

Social media users share mixed feelings

Mama Joy's post received over 100k views, with online users sharing their thoughts on her achievement.

@•The Enemy• ™ unhappily asked:

"What are you congratulating yourself for doing?"

@zee martinho not so please:

"Congratulations for what? Yet another holiday at our tax payers expense?"

@ProChitje urged:

"MamaJoy we are not watching Bafana Bafana because of Loadshedding, the President and Minister of Sport are not doing anything, talk to Zizi to show leadership unless he's serving Mafia obligations too!"

@slindilendou_ commented:

"Papa Joy must be proud....when is he coming to watch the game with you here at home "

@VilakaziMark asked:

"How much will you get?"

@landsl_de said:

"Waste of taxpayer monies."

