Retired Bafana Bafana star Mark Fish is in Ivory Coast to support the national team as they compete in the tournament. Fish shared a picture with Hugo Broos after the recent match against Morocco.

Bafana Bafana legend Mark Fish posed alongside coach Hugo Broos. Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape and MB Media/Getty Images

Mark Fish shows support for Bafana Bafana

South Africans from all walks of life are in Ivory Coast rallying behind the country's national team Bafana Bafana. The team has been making the country proud and even proceeded to the quarter-finals after a 2-0 victory against Morocco.

Taking to social media after the game, Bafana Bafana legend Mark Fish shared a picture alongside coach Hugo Broos. He showered the team and coach with praise for their amazing performance. He wrote:

"I found someone whose Grey hair is well certainly cooler than mine...Well done Coach a fantastic performance by the boys tonight...Quarter Finals here we come...Bafana Bafana."

Mzansi hails Mark Fish for supporting Bafana Bafana

Social media shared heartwarming reactions to the post. Many praised Mark Fish for going to Ivory Coast to support the team.

@adamabankura wrote:

"Great to see Bafana legend supporting their country In Côte d'Ivoire, been jealous of seeing the likes of Jay- Jay, Diouf, Gibril Cisse and Drogba supporting their respective nations."

@MphowaMoletlane commented:

"No wonder Bafana is back to its winning ways. The Big Fish is around the AFCON. I mean both Fish and Midnight Express Mkhelele are at the AFCON 2024. Keep giving Bafana the courage and support. We are all in this together. We want Argentina!"

@PokaneLeluma added:

"Mark, let's go and analyse Cape Verde tactically in preparation for yet another important victory for @BafanaBafana. The mental strength of the boys keeps on growing day-to-day during this tournament, which is amazing!"

