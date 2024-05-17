The six men arrested for the murder of soccer player Luke Fleur have been denied bail by the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court

The 26-year-old soccer player was hijacked and killed in Honeydew, Johannesburg, on 3 April 2024

The men facing murder and robbery charges will return before the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on 27 June 2024

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered court cases and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

The six men linked to the murder of Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleur were denied bail in the Roodepoort Magistrate Court. Images: Getty Images/Stock Image and Instagram/lukefleurs25

Source: UGC

The six men linked to the murder of Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs were denied bail.

Luke Fleurs six denied bail

The men appeared before the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on 17 May 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Nhlakanipho Dlamini, 21, Fernando Sive, 25, Franky Xaba, 25, Ndumiso Moswane, 26, Thembinkosi Hlomikhawu, 31, and Maredi Mphahlele, 36, were arrested on 10 April 2024, after the SAPS followed up on information about the location of Fleurs’ hijacked vehicle.

They were charged with numerous charges, including murder and robbery.

The soccer player was hijacked and killed at a petrol station in Honeydew, Johannesburg, on 3 April 2024. According to TimesLIVE, the group would remain behind bars until their next court appearance on 27 June 2024.

Netizens welcome court's decision

Many netizens were pleased with the court's decision to deny the suspects bail.

@Pieda_619 said:

“It seems the courts are coming to their senses… giving bail to hard-core criminals as if it's a free meal.”

@kazaba_luc added:

“Courts should stop giving bail to criminals."

@TMNLMNKRL asked:

“What are these kids doing with guns, a 21-year-old?”

@Goodfri8nd stated:

“Let them rot in jail...”

@thokozanima2 speculated:

“So This Was A Hit”

5-year-old killed in Soshanguve hijacking

Briefly News reported that police in Gauteng were searching for suspects linked to the killing of a five-year-old boy who was shot during a hijacking.

The little boy ran out to welcome his father after he arrived home on 10 May 2024, when hijackers came to steal his father's bakkie.

Authorities were appealing to anyone with information that could help the investigation come forward.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News