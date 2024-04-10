The South African Police Service has arrested six people for slain Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs' murder

Fleurs was hijacked and killed after driving his Golf 8 GTI into a petrol station in Johannesburg on 3 April

South Africans were impressed by the SAPS' work and lauded them, calling on them to keep up the momentum of catching criminals

With nine years of experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share?

Mzansi was happy after six suspects were busted for Luke Fleurs' murder. Images: Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images and AaronAmat

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – Six suspects in connection with the murder of Kaizer Chiefs footballer Luke Fleurs have been arrested. South Africans were impressed with the South African Police Service's dedication to apprehending the suspects.

6 suspects arrested for Luke Fleurs' death

According to IOL, the police made a breakthrough after the police commissioner in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, appointed a team to find the suspects. They were found in Slovoville in Soweto on the morning of 10 April. Fleurs' car was already found stripped two days ago. Police also believe the suspects, who will appear before the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on 12 April, are part of a syndicate.

South Africans salute the SAPS

Netizens were bowled over by the police, who rapidly acted to catch the suspects who allegedly killed Luke Fleurs.

Kika Masentle Silva said:

"Best news ever. At least the family can get closure."

Ndwakhuzlu Edwin Ramabulana said:

"Good news. Good work recently by the SAPS."

Pondoza TheBuilder Mabena said:

"We have to acknowledge our police when they do good work. Well done, SAPS."

Teballo Tee said:

"SAPS is making me proud recently. The problem is these court processes that run for over 17 years before reaching the verdict."

Mboniseni Roger Shabalala said:

"Good news. Cheers to SAPS."

15 suspects arrested in connection with Fort Hare University murders

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that 15 suspects were arrested in connection with the Fort Hare University murders.

The university's fleet manager, Petrus Roets, and vice-chancellor, Professor Sakhele Buhlungu's bodyguard, Richard Vesele, were gunned down in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News