Young Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs tragically lost his life on Wednesday, 2 April 2024, after he was shot in Johannesburg

Police confirmed the former SuperSport United defender was killed while stopping at a petrol station in Florida, Roodepoort

Tributes from celebrities, PSL clubs and fans have poured in to express their extreme sadness about the incident

Fans of Luke Fleurs sent heartfelt messages after theyoung defender passed away on Wednesday, 3 April 2024. Image: lukefleurs25 @ Instagram

Source: Instagram

Fans of Luke Fleurs took to social media after the defender was shot and killed during a highjacking incident on Wednesday, 2 April 2024.

The 24-year-old joined Kaizer Chiefs in 2023 after playing for SuperSport United and Ubuntu Cape Town before he passed away.

Football fraternity and celebrities mourn Luke Fleurs

Fleurs was yet to make his debut for Kaizer Chiefs. However, the defender still garnered the respect of many fans, including the likes of Bafana legend Lucas Radebe and comedian Dillon Oliphant.

Radebe said via his Twitter page that the loss of Fleurs deeply saddened him after the news of his death circulated.

He posted:

"Very sad indeed, crime is on another level, another talent gone so soon."

Comedian shares heartfelt video

An avid football supporter, Oliphant took to his Twitter page to share a heartfelt video.

Oliphant said:

"We cannot let this senseless violence continue; I'm sorry, Luke Fluers. I'm sorry."

Watch Oliphant's tribute to Fluers in the tweet below:

Clubs share their condolences for Fleurs

While Kaizer Chiefs are mourning the loss of the defender, other PSL clubs such as Orlando Pirates, Cape Town Spurs and AmaZulu also shared their hurt.

Fans are heartbroken after Fleurs' death

Football supporters took to social media to share their sadness after the death of the Kaizer Chiefs defender.

Phemelo Phex Thekiso blames the criminals:

"Crime is at high in S.A."

Usiphile Thupha had a few words to say:

"Yoh."

Genesis Barthalomew Mashu gave the police some advice:

"Filling stations have cameras, share pictures of perpetrators."

Matela Khotso questions the killers' ruthlessness:

"Why kill him when you have already taken the car?"

Masango Doctorsen could not believe it:

"Nooooo man!"

Netizens loved Luke Fleurs' flashy car

As reported by Briefly News, Luke Fleurs has a big following on social media due to his visually striking Volkswagen Polo 8 GTi.

The 24-year-old, who died on Wednesday, 2 April 2024, impressed fans with his car and trend-setting outfits.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News