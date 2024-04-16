Kaizer Chiefs say Cavin Johnson will return to his role in the youth setup after his stint as interim coach

Johnson has only won once this year, while the side has only earned four points from their last five PSL matches

Amakhosi fans support the decision as they believe it is the best role for the underfire Johnson, who has seven matches left as head coach

Interim coach Cavin Johnson will return to the head of youth at Kaizer Chiefs next season. Image: Kaizer Chiefs FC

Cavin Johnson will return to his role as head of youth at Kaizer Chiefs as the club looks to hire a new head coach next season.

Johnson was initially hired for the youth role by Chiefs in September 2023, but was moved to interim coach after the departure of Molefi Ntseki.

Cavin Johnson has seven games left as coach

Chiefs announced Johnson's new role via the tweet below:

A iDiski Times source said Johnson, who is still eyeing a CAF Champions League spot, will stay at the club next season but will no longer be the coach of the senior team.

The source said:

"Having worked with youth before, Johnson will have a chance to continue doing so when he returns to the role he was originally appointed for."

Chiefs have been looking for a new coach and have stated they prefer a foreign option, which has ruled out Pitso Mosimane.

Fans think it's the right move for Johnson

Amakhosi fans have welcomed the announcement of Johnson's new role, believing it is the best move for the 65-year-old.

Sergio AJ Magagula makes a prediction:

"Watch them bring back Arthur Zwane."

Athi Cat'Zimthabele Tyeda can't wait till the end of the season:

"So he will finish this season as interim coach, more pain to Branch Meeting FC fans."

Nhlakanipho Sbiya says the role is perfect for Johnson:

"That's good for Johnson. As long as he is still there."

Henry Hadebe agrees with the new role:

"That’s the role that suits him. Being a caretaker was a bad idea. Hyped coach!"

Tshilidzi Bobodi backs Johnson:

"Very good; he is a good coach despite his poor stint with the senior team."

Neil Tovey backs Miguel Gamondi for Kaizer Chiefs job

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs legend Neil Tovey believes Young Africans coach Miguel Gamondi is the perfect candidate for the Amakhosi job.

Tovey said Gamondi has the skills to adapt to the PSL and threw his name in the hat to be the Agentine's assistant.

