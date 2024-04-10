Kaizer Chiefs ended their interest in Pitso Mosiamane as they prefer a foreign coach to take over the Soweto club next season

Current coach Cavin Johnson is under pressure after the team only managed a single point in their last four PSL matches

Local football supporters are unsure Mosimane is the right man to coach the Amakhosi as a foreign coach might be the best option

Pitso Mosimane will not be the man to replace Cavin Johnson at Kaizer Chiefs. Image: Kaizer Chiefs @ Facebook / Karim Jafaar / Getty Images

Abha FC coach Pitso Mosimane is no longer the preferred choice at Kaizer Chiefs after the club stated they are more likely to hire a foreigner.

The Amakhosi are eighth on the PSL log and have only managed a point in the last four matches while they have no hope of winning silverware.

Pitso Mosimane moves down the listregarding

Chiefs no longer want Mosimane, as confirmed in the tweet below:

Earlier this season, Mosimane was the preferred choice, but since then, he has moved down the wish list, with names such as former Nigerian boss Jose Peseiro moving ahead of him.

A source told KickOff:

“At the moment, it will definitely be a foreign coach [taking over at Chiefs]. There’s no other local profile that can go there except Pitso [Mosimane].”

While his future is uncertain, Mosimane is working hard to save Abha FC from Saudi Pro League relegation, as the club sits one point above the drop zone with seven games left.

A foreign option might be best, says fans

Local football fans think the Chiefs will be better off with a foreign coach, as Mosimane will come with too much history due to his connections with Mamelodi Sundowns.

Vuyani Monelo says Chiefs had a chance to sign Mosimane:

"Before Pitso Mosimane took the offer to save that Arab team from relegation, he was available. No offer was made to him to coach Kaizer Chiefs. The management, instead of being part of a solution, is part of the problem because the team is in a 9-year trophy drought. The worst-case scenario is not being taken in a serious light and repeating the same mistakes. There's a catchphrase that says only a fool won't change his mind; instead, what's undesirable doesn't lead to undeniable or undisputed."

Kasienova Lycan jokes that Chiefs are aiming higher:

"Kaizer Chiefs have given up on Pitso because they are pursuing Jose Mourinho."

Mories Lubisi says Chiefs don't need Mosimane:

"I don't think Chiefs need a person who is part of the problem. Chiefs should hire a foreign coach who will do the job."

Albell Square says there is an old option:

"Zwane must come back but be more stringent. Security should be available at all times."

Mgabadeli Khule kept his thoughts simple:

"Good."

Pitso Mosimane earns honorary Doctorate

As reported by Briefly News, Pitso Mosimane has been awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of Johannesburg.

The university honoured Mosimane through his contributions to South African football as a coach and through the Pitso Mosimane Foundation.

