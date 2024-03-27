Football legend and one of South Africa’s top coaches, Dr Pitso Mosimane, was honoured with a doctorate by the University of Johannesburg

The university bestowed the doctorate on Mosimane for the exceptional work he has done as a football coach

Mosimane gave flowers to those whom he worked with and said that it would not have been possible without their support

After receiving his doctorate, Dr Pitso Mosimane was full of love for South Africans. Image: Mahmoud Hefnawy/picture alliance via Getty Images and Elmar Gubisch

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Dr Pitso Mosimane thanked South Africa for supporting him and helping him reach the top. This was after the University of Johannesburg recently awarded Mosimane an honourary doctorate.

Pitso Mosimane awarded highest qualification

MTS Sports, the sports management company owned by Dr Mosimane’s wife, Moira Tlhagale, tweeted the announcement on its @MTSSports10 X account. According to the statement, Mosimane, who has coached teams like Al Ahly and Supersport United, was recognised for his exceptional leadership, strategic acumen and ability to inspire teams to perform at their peak.

Mosimane thanks Mzansi, Middle East footballers, fans

The achievement bowled over Mosimane. He said that he never expected to be awarded such an accolade.

“This achievement would not be possible without the people who have contributed to my journey, including players, coaches, football administrators, media, my supporters and the support from the general public in South Africa, the African continent, and the Gulf region,” he said.

Read the tweet here:

South Africa celebrates Mosimane's accolade

Netizens on Facebook celebrated Dr Mosimane and were ecstatic that his skills were being recognised.

Tshungu Malesa said:

“Dr Pitso! I love the sound of it. Congratulations are in perfect order to Dr Pitso. We are very happy for and proud of him.”

Babwa Tintswalo eMangweni said:

“A well-deserved honorary doctorate. Congratulations to you, Dr Mosimane.”

Puleng Seitshiro said:

“Still saying he deserves it, and congratulations are in order.”

Aaron Motlatso Makhananesa said:

“He deserves it, and his contributions towards soccer are so overwhelming and unmatched.”

Swazi Shongwe said:

“Congratulations, Dr Jingles. We love you!”

