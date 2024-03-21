Former Bafana boss Pitso Mosimane launched a new football club in the Mamelodi township over the weekend

The club will be funded by the Pitso Mosimane Foundation and overseen by a local sports management agency

Local fans praise Mosimane for helping aspiring football talent in the townships and have asked him to do more

Pitso Mosimane has launched a new youth football club in Mamelodi. Image: Therealpitsomosimane @ Instagram/ Ayman Aref/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Abha FC coach Pitso Mosimane has opened the door for young footballing talent after launching the Pitso Mosimane Football Club in Mamelodi over the weekend.

In 2023, Mosimane started the Pitso Mosimane Foundation, which is inclusively available to high-income schools, but the new club will cater to youth members from township areas.

Mamelodi community backs Pitso Mosimane

Mosimane took to his Twitter (X) profile to share the good news:

Ward 23 councillor Diamond Mashau said the community are overjoyed to have the club launch in the area, who needs help to maintain their current facilities.

Speaking to the SABC, Mashau said:

"For the Pitso Mosimane Foundation to come and say, 'We are going to invest, and if the city will come and join us while we are busy, it will be a blessing'."

The foundation, which has deep pockets after Mosimane got a big payout from Saudi Club Al Ahli, will fund the club.

Pitso Mosimane Foundation backed by Mzansi sports management agency

In addition to being funded by Mosimane, the club will also get the backing of MT Sports, a sports management company MT Sports.

Moira Tlhagale, managing director of MT Sports, said the new Mamelodi club will join fellow teams in Boksburg, Midrand, and North Riding.

"They were also called soccer schools, but what we've done this year is to continue with those soccer schools, but we've now added the Pitso Mosimane Football Club for under-7 to under-15."

Mosimane is the boss of the Saudi Arabian side Abha FC, but he is also at the top of Kaizer Chiefs' managerial wishlist, including current Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi.

Fans praise Mosimane

Local football fans took to social media to praise the former Sundowns coach after launching the new club.

Lesego Shabangu backed Mosimane:

"The man is focused period."

Charlton Neil Zaal kept it short and sweet:

"Inspiration."

Tumi asked Mosimane to extend his reach:

"Coach, please have a branch of the school around PTA city centre."

Hezekiel Ndouvhada showed his gratitude:

"Thanks very much sir."

Mosimane is making waves in Saudi Arabia

Over the weekend, Pitso Mosimane picked up his first win as Abha FC boss, but the manager has already made headlines after being accused of time wasting by Al-Ettifaq boss Steven Gerrard, as reported by Briefly News.

Gerrard's side beat Abha FC 3-0 earlier in the season, but the Liverpool legend still bemoaned Mosimane for trying to break his team's mental strength.

