Thabo Senong, a former U20 South Africa coach, has been fired as head coach of Tanzanian side Singida Fountain Gate FC.

Senong had disputes over unpaid salaries with the Tanzanian club, which refused to fly the coach home after terminating his contract

Singida claims Senong's departure was a mutual decision, but the former Lesotho boss says it came out of nowhere

Former Orlando Pirates coach Thabo Senong has had his contract terminated by Tanzanian club Singida Fountain Gate FC. Image: Thabosenong15 @ Instagram

Thabo Senong has been stranded in Tanzania after his contract at Singida Fountain Gate was terminated on Tuesday, 19 March 2024.

The former Lesotho team boss, who also worked in Orlando Pirates' youth ranks, joined Singida in 2023, but now he must seek new employment.

Thabo Senong was caught by surprise

According to Zimoja, Senong released a statement stating he was not expecting to have his contract terminated.

"We expected that there would be words of praise; however, that was in no way the case. The intention of the meeting became clear. It was all about expressing dissatisfaction. My point of view was not requested. A discussion was not desired…"

During his time as a coach, Senong also had a stint in the South Africa U20 side, who recently added former Bafana midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane to their coaching ranks.

Senong and Singida fight over money

The former Lesotho boss added the Tanzanian club has since left him stranded in Zanzibar while there are issues surrounding unpaid salaries.

Recently Abha FC coach Pitso Mosimane received a massive payout over pay disputes with Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli, which could be good news for Sanong.

As per Zimoja, a Safa source said:

"Remember what happened with Pitso Mosimane when he was fired by his team in Saudi Arabia? They paid dearly for that. Thabo and his team should not worry."

Different truths about Senong's departure

Singida confirmed that Senong and his coaching staff were released from their contracts via a club statement on their website.

The statement read:

"Both parties have reached the decision after a thorough evaluation and consultation in accordance with the agreement and the common good."

The Tanzanian side announced Senong's departure in the tweet below:

Fans think Senong has options back home

After being relieved from his post, Senong could find employment in South Africa, according to local football fans.

Feminiñ is confused by Senong's popularity:

"Mr Senong always has a team to coach, but He never wins anything."

DarkCloud EBaller Zama thinks Soweto could be an option:

"Chiefs is looking for a coach... he must return quickly before crying about joblessness in his home country."

Eddie Tsho thinks Senong has a payday coming up:

"FIFA will deal with them."

Wisani Nemuremelane shows Senong sympathy:

"Eish, sometimes football is cruel. I can feel the pain."

Simon Marange lined up for new Zimbabwe job

While Senong joins the unemployment ranks, another former Orlando Pirates coach, Simon Marange, has been hired as the U20 Zimbabwe coach, as reported by Briefly News.

Marange will leave his post as reserve team coach of Pirates to take over the reins at the Young Warriors as they prepare for next year's edition of the U20 Afcon.

