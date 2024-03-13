South Africa U20 coach Raymond Mdaka will have former Bafana midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane as part of his technical squad for March training camp

Letsholonyane makes a welcomed return to a coaching role after getting fired by AmaZulu and earning a high-level coaching badge

Mdaka believes the coaching staff has a high-quality host of talent to select from for the U20 Afcon qualifiers in September

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane has been named as part of the technical staff to coach the SA under-20 squad ahead of their U20 African Cup of Nations qualifiers in September.

Reneilwe Letsholonyane returns to coaching

Letsholonyane, fondly known as Yeye by fans, will keep a watchful eye over the Amajita players during a training camp that will take place between 21-30 March 2024.

It will be a welcomed return to a coaching role for the 41-year-old after AmaZulu FC fired him as reserve team coach in January.

Yeye has high qualifications

Last year Yeye achieved his Caf A licence, the second-highest coaching badge saying it came after hard work and dedication

Stating on his Instagram post:

“And the year started with a bang. Three years straight of self-empowerment, acquiring knowledge, travelling, sleepless nights and and and..."

The former Bafana midfielder proudly shared his achievement in below Instagram post:

Technical staff aim to build great squad

Amajita coach Raymond Mdaka will look forward to having Yeye on his staff during the training week and believes they have a good crop of young players to chose from.

According to the SAFA website, Mdaka said:

"We are looking forward to building a great team. We have selected players that are currently doing very well in their respective leagues. We believe that we have a comprehensive plan for the next two years."

The goal for Mdaka is to qualify for the U20 Afcon, where they will be hoping to at least match the senior squad who achieved a bronze medal finish at the senior edition of the competition.

“Following the SAFA Methodology workshop, which was hosted in January 2024, we have a very good understanding of the mandate set for us as the U20 national team. We are confident that we will be able to deliver on it. We are very excited about the first camp where we have called up 40 players.”

