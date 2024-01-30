Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Reneilwe 'Yeye' Letsholonyane got sacked from the Amazulu FC

The club terminated their relationship with Letsholonyane after over a year he was with them

The decision to fire Reneilwe Letsholonyane was because of the unsatisfactory results

Amazulu FC terminated their relationship with former football player Reneilwe Letsholonyane. Image: Brendon Thorne

Source: Getty Images

Durban-based soccer club AmaZulu FC has shared some news about their relationship with the former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder, Reneilwe Letsholonyane. This case after the star's ex-wife opened up about why they had divorced.

AmaZulu FC fires Reneilwe 'Yeye' Letsholonyane

Bad news came knocking at Reneilwe Letsholonyane's door. This is after the former football player trended on social media after his ex-wife Mpho Maboi confirmed their divorce in 2022.

According to ZiMoja, the former Bafana Bafana player was sacked from being the head coach of the Usuthu reserve team after being with them for over a year. In a statement they released recently, they stated:

"Amazulu Football Club and its reserve team have officially ended their association with Reneilwe "Yeye" Letsholonyane, who previously held the position of head coach for the reserve team. This resolution follows Letsholonyane's one-year tenure with the club, during which he made substantial contributions to the team's progress."

The Youth Technical Director of AmaZulu FC, Celokuhle Mbanjwa also mentioned that the decision was taken due to the unsatisfactory results that they have been getting from the reserve team.

"We needed to make a change with DDC ranks because of the results were not coming but we also felt we needed a new energy in a different perspective in terms of the head coach. We also reasseseds Letsholonyane's development as a coach."

Reneilwe responds to him being fired

According to the publication, despite him being shown the door, Reneilwe said he was grateful to the soccer club and all the great lessons he had learnt during his time as the head coach of the reserve team.

He said:

"I've acquired a year's worth of experience, filled with valuable lessons, the acquisition of new skills, and insights into what to do and what to avoid. Gratitude is extended to AmaZulu President Mr. Sandile Zungu, Mfundo Zungu, Celo Mbanjwa, and the entire AmaZulu FC for entrusting me with the opportunity to be part of the club."

Phila Madlingozi Fired From ‘Gqeberha: The Empire’

In a previous report, Briefly News reported that Phila Madlingozi was fired from Gqeberha: The Empire. The TV personality allegedly gave producers a hard time with his apparent diva tendencies. A source alleged that he would arrive drunk on set and would make ridiculous demands.

Another point was Phila's lacklustre acting, which set viewers over the edge. He portrayed the role of Ntando on the show.

Source: Briefly News