Media personality and SuperSport presenter Mpho Maboi has seemingly confirmed her divorce from soccer legend Reneilwe Letsholonyane

Responding to trolls, Mpho shared that being shamed for being divorced doesn't bother her anymore after the hater insulted her

Social media users accused the stunner of breaking up with the former Kaizer Chiefs player because he apparently has no money

Mpho Maboi has confirmed her divorce from soccer star Reneilwe Letsholonyane. The SuperSport presenter and the former Kaizer Chiefs star tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2017.

Mpho Maboi has confirmed her divorce from Reneilwe Letsholonyane. Image: @mphomaboi

Source: Instagram

The rumour has been doing the rounds on social media after Mpho reverted to using her maiden name on her social media handles. Taking to Twitter to respond to a tweep who alleged that she and the Bafana Bafana legend have ended their relationship, the media personality defended herself.

TshisaLIVE reports that Mpho Maboi shared that being shamed for being divorced doesn't work on her.

"Try another 'insult'," she added:

Peeps took to her comment section and alleged that she left the soccer legend because he no longer has money after retiring from playing professional football.

@Rev_Taps15 asked:

"The point in question is: Did you divorce Yeye because he is no longer earning what he did when he was a soccer player?"

@Tobias4pipes wrote:

"Hey, that woman ate Yeye's money and now that the guy doesn’t have an income she is divorced. Wickedness."

@Smmza said:

"You do know that Mpho works, she has always been Mpho Maboi SuperSport presenter before she married YeYe, its not like he took her from working at Spar."

@KBmanyobe commented:

"So people shame others for being divorced. Batho ba kula wa tseba..so we must stay in marriages because re tshaba gore batho batla reng...girl even if you can marry again and it doesn't work out divorce..your happiness is solely dependent on you no one else."

@King_Ya_manyora wrote:

"I didn't even know she's divorced. Yinto yanini ke le?"

@Tems_Eland added:

"Hayi soccer career finishes fast, yoooo. If you dont have a plan & you didn't save enough bazokulahla."

