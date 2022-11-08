DJ Maphorisa has taken to social media to troll Matthew Booth's cheesecake cheating saga after his wife Sonia Booth aired his dirty laundry in public

The former Bafana Bafana star apparently baked a whole cheesecake in his wife while his wife and kids were sleeping and sent it to Bongani Möller, who is a married woman

DJ Maphorisa mentioned a cake in his post and many were convinced that he was throwing shade in the direction of Booth after his cheesecake drama

DJ Maphorisa has taken to his timeline to troll Matthew Booth after his wife, Sonia Booth, opened up about the Bafana Bafana legend's cheating ways.

DJ Maphorisa has trolled Matthew Booth's cheesecake cheating saga. Image: @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

The former soccer star baked a whole cheesecake for his alleged married side chick Bongani Möller. He apparently sent it to her house using Sonia's favourite Tupperware.

Taking to Twitter to low-key share his two cents on the trending scandal, DJ Maphorisa hilariously said:

"Weather e’ enyaka bones n cake."

Social media users were quick to notice that Madumane was trolling Booth after his wife called him out on both Twitter and Instagram.

@TaiwaKekana said:

"Be specific about the cake, say cheesecake."

@MsShozi wrote:

"More like cheesecake."

@greedya_sa commented:

"Not just any cake, cheesecake."

@nthatey wrote:

"You mean cheesecake ya Booth, Phori?"

@Nomthyll said:

"Cheesecake and a Mathew Booth hot tea with a Gucci Guilt blanket."

@Khomienoammako1 added:

"Cheesecake to be precise."

Matthew Booth's wife exposes soccer legend of cheating

In related news, Briefly News reported that Sonia Booth gave a tell-all about her soccer player husband's affair since early 2022. Matthew Booth was allegedly cheating with Bongani Moller.

Sonia opened up about her marriage trouble and why she decided to tell the world what Matthew did. South Africans were upset over Matthew's actions against his wife and son Nate Booth.

Zalebs reports that Sonia Booth took to social media to expose Matthew Booth. Sonia details that her husband has apparently been having an affair with Bongani Möller since Valentine's Day, February 2022. Sonia also blasted her after contacting her husband, Klaus Möller.

Source: Briefly News