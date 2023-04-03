Shekhinah Donell's middle name has left Mzansi tweeps puzzled, with many surprised that she has a Zulu name

The songstress, who white parents adopted, has had somewhat of a hard time with fans often questioning her heritage

The Back To The Beach singer rose to stardom following her stint in the popular talent-based show Idols SA and has since become a household name

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Shekhinah's name leaves Mzansi shocked. Images: @shekinahhd

Source: Instagram

South African singer Shekhinah Donell, known professionally as Shekhinah, has caused a stir on social media after her middle name, Thandi, was revealed in a post by a popular account celebrating women in entertainment.

The singer, who first gained recognition in the music industry after participating in the singing competition Idols SA, has always been known simply as Shekhinah to fans.

Mzansi reacted to Shekhinah's middle name on a Twitter post

Fans reacted to the Twitter post by @frwontou in hilarious bemusement, with some stating their surprise at the singer's name.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The post read:

"Thandi Donnell."

@south_prescott said:

"Hai, this is Shekhinah."

@PhonicMalinga commented:

"Isn't that Shekhinah?"

@its_kgso said:

"Thandi futhi?"

Shekhinah was abandoned as a baby before being adopted

According to a report by ZAlebs, the Suited hitmaker's background and childhood have also been a topic of discussion among fans. In a recent interview, the singer revealed that she was abandoned at birth and raised by a white family. Despite these challenges, Shekhinah has become a beloved figure in South African music, known for her soulful voice and unapologetic style.

Throughout her career, the Rose Gold singer has been open and honest about her upbringing, sharing her experiences with fans and the public. She has spoken about the challenges of growing up in a household different from what many would consider typical for a black child. Still, she expressed gratitude for the love and support she received from her adoptive family.

Posting a picture of her father, Shekhinah said:

"Blessed to have a friend in my father ❤️ Love you @phil.donnell"

Shekhinah has talked about her struggles with growing up adopted

Despite her success, the Please Mr hitmaker has faced criticism and discrimination. In the same interview, she discussed the frustration of being disrespected for not conforming to certain cultural expectations, such as not speaking isiZulu or not knowing how to style her hair in certain ways. However, she has remained resilient, pursuing her passion for music and inspiring others with her story.

As fans continue to learn more about Shekhinah's life and career, it is clear that she is much more than just a name or a stage persona. She is a talented musician, a survivor, and a role model for anyone who has faced adversity in their own life.

Shekhinah's life celebrated: 5 Fun facts about the Please Mr singer, from 'Idols SA' Top 32 to winning awards

In a related story, Briefly News reported five facts about the talented singer.

Shekhinah established herself in the singing world thanks to her amazing vocals. She also made quite an impact with several international award nominations and wins.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News