Ntandoyenkosi Londeka is turning heads after she vlogged on what she would wear to a Sunday service

Peeps were raving about the young woman's stunning looks and impeccable fashion sense and appreciated her showing her fashion skills

Some questioned how she managed to have such a flawless body, while one guy remarked that if they had someone like her in church he would be married by now

Ntandoyenkosi Londeka trends for beautiful church outfit. Images: @Ntandooz/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Digital creator Ntandoyenkosi Londeka is trending on TikTok after she uploaded a video on how she gets ready for church.

In the post, she wears a multi-coloured skirt with pops of pink, green, orange and white. She wore a crisp white collar shirt which she tucked into the skirt. The young woman accessorised with green closed high heels, gold hopped earrings and a pink chain bag.

Peeps loved the look but were more interested in her flawless figure. Londeka attributed her good physique to good genes.

Netizens gobsmacked over young woman's vlog

People across South Africa were impressed by Ntando's overall look and asked her to plug them with where she got her outfit from. At the same time, others wanted the secret to how she keeps fit.

Here are the comments:

@Mbali Ntuli said:

"How does it feel to have the perfect body for any outfit my sister?"

@Belinda Muzuva commented:

"I have that exact skirt, thanks for the idea."

@winzo said:

"Looking very good. Please can you share where you bought your shirt and skirt from."

@jariatubqngura commented:

"Beautiful but it is attractive. I am afraid for the pastor in the church."

@josephtbongs said:

"That's how I met my church wife. If she looks and rocks outfits like this and attends church, she is defiently in my top three."

@GabeOpio commented:

"If she's taking me to church, I am becoming the senior pastor."

@mbuguah said:

"I want a flat tummy, what can you recommend?"

@BennyMCUG commented:

"In Uganda, especially in our villages, the church elders will send you back home."

Source: Briefly News