South Africans' minds were blown by Prof Phakeng's take on the origins of the word used to refer to new wives and their traditional attire

She posted her findings on the age-old tradition on Twitter and caused a heated debate among Tweeps

Peeps started comparing cultures and pointing out differences, while others even disputed that the word "makoti" is an African word at all

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Professor Phakeng shared her research on Twitter into where the word used to refer to new brides and the attire they wear - "makoti" - comes from.

Tweeps were blown away by the professor's findings and further disturbed by her statement:

"It is alleged that the name 'makoti' came from 'Maak ons tee/make us tea'."

This started a discussion among peeps about the different tribes in the country and their word for new brides.

Traditional bridal wear and the word "makoti" have come under intense debate as Professor Phakeng shared its origins. Image: @FabAcademic/Twitter, Getty Images

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Peeps on Twitter disputed the fact that the word "makoti" is African at all while others claimed that it was a Zulu word.

The professor got a lesson from @bullpencigar1 who said:

"That’s not true let me teach you all makoti means a bride; a newly-wed woman, daughter-in-law. Used by a woman's husband's family to refer to her if your new to that family uyakotiza."

@lerato_saul made a comparison that led him to ask:

@MakhosiMnguni1 expanded on Phakeng's insight:

"I agree Prof. There are different names for brides in our languages, which are original. Malukatana in Swati. This Makoti is foreign."

Sharing about the Xhosa culture, @milisi_busisiwe said:

"All of a sudden, I want to get married, haibo": Professor makes a gorgeous Zulu bride, Mzansi is mesmerised

Another professor proved that education is not all boring as Briefly News reported that qualified Chartered Accountant and Associate Professor, Mbali Enhle, has Mzansi mesmerised after sharing pictures of her exquisite Zulu wedding. Her followers can't get enough of this traditional bride and the post is receiving major attention on social media.

Mbali captioned the post in the most simple yet elegant way:

"A Zulu bride."

Enough said. Take a look at the post for yourself:

Currently, the post has over 7 000 likes and close to 400 retweets. The comments are mostly complimentary but some people used it as an opportunity to throw shade.

Source: Briefly News