Professor Mbali Enhle posted stunning pictures of her Zulu wedding and Mzansi fell in ove with the tradition of it all

Her post is going viral and in under a day, it has attracted over 7 000 likes with numbers increasing by the minute

She wore a striking traditional ensemble that showcases her culture in a vibrant and authentic way

Qualified Chartered Accountant and Associate Professor, Mbali Enhle, has Mzansi mesmerised after sharing pictures of her exquisite Zulu wedding. Her followers can't get enough of this traditional bride and the post is receiving major attention on social media.

Mbali captioned the post in the most simple yet elegant way:

"A Zulu bride."

Enough said. Take a look at the post for yourself:

Currently the post has over 7 000 likes and close to 400 retweets. The comments are mostly complimentary but some people used it as an opportunity to throw shade.

@PhilileManana:

"All of a sudden, I want to get married haibo."

@ThokozileManaka:

"So much Basotho blankets in the background. Congratulations Mbali, God bless your union."

@sphesimelaneee:

"I’m obsessed with Zulu traditional wedding attire. You look fab."

@drbathabile:

"An absolutely gorgeous Zulu bride...Congratulations Prof."

@IMInfoSurv:

"Perfect day spoiled by the "Becky with good hair" look. Ditch the wigs Africans a just be yourselves on these very very special occasions. Just enjoy being you."

@john_musafiri:

"That empty can of soda spoiled everything for me, on another hand, it looks more Sotho to me."

White couple celebrate Zulu wedding: "This is real Mzansi for sure"

In another traditional wedding story, Briefly News previously reported on a post shared by Njab V Mthalane which shows photos of a wedding he recently attended where a white couple were married.

What made this wedding different is that the couple chose to embrace South African traditions and hosted a Zulu wedding. He captioned the post with the following: "Family ❤️ #Zuluwedding we are a rainbow nation that's why #ImStaying"

The pictures were posted in the #ImStaying group on Facebook. Social media users loved the wedding and the beautiful couple and showered the post with compliments.

Mohau Khoaripe:

"This is real Mzansi for sure, #ImStaying"

Ofentse Fefe Kekana:

"Absolutely gorgeous!! Love thisssssss"

Zibele Norless Nodangala:

"I wonder how racist people feel when they see such an embrace of oneness in humanity. Awesome."

Bianca van Loggerenberg:

"I don't know which makes me more emotional... the post or the comments. South Africa I blerrie love you ❤"

