South African football agent, Mike Makaab, has explained why his client opted for a move to Orlando Pirates despite being linked with Kaizer Chiefs.

The Sea Robbers made the signing of Mbule official earlier this week alongside signing seven other players from Premier Soccer League rivals.

Makaab explains why Mbule joined Pirates over Chiefs

Speaking on Gagasi FM, as quoted by iDiski Times, player agent Mike Makaab addressed the process behind Sipho Mbule's recent transfer and responded to criticism over how he handles club negotiations.

“A lot of people ask, ‘Why do you have to call clubs? Shouldn’t they be calling you?’ The reality is, sometimes clubs reach out to me, and sometimes agents reach out to clubs—especially when there's a strong relationship in place,” Makaab explained.

“Despite everything that’s been said, Sipho Mbule is a top-quality footballer. From the beginning, I believed he’d either land at a major South African club, or go abroad. We had serious interest from three clubs in Dubai, and there was also strong interest from North Africa.”

Makaab then addressed accusations that he played one club against another—specifically that he used Kaizer Chiefs’ supposed interest to secure Mbule’s move to Orlando Pirates.

“These claims that I approach different clubs in different ways—whether it’s Sundowns, Chiefs, Pirates, or Sekhukhune, are completely false,” he stated firmly.

“One thing I’ve never done, though I’ve been accused of it, is use one club’s interest just to create a bidding war or attract attention from another. That’s not how I work.”

He concluded by reinforcing that clubs make their own decisions based on footballing needs—not public pressure.

“Of course, we spoke to a number of teams and yes, there was real interest. But I’ll say this one last time, clubs have every right to decide what’s best for them, regardless of outside opinion. No club in the world signs a player simply because fans want it.”

Source: Briefly News