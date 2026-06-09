Former Metro FM radio personality Pearl Modiadie has announced her exit from SA's favourite TV show, Law, Love & Betrayal

Modiadie portrayed the role of Nimrod Nkosi's on-screen daughter, Ayanda Gumede, on the legal drama series

Fans of the show commented on Modiadie's social media post this week and praised her for nailing the character

Actress Pearl Modiadie dumps 'Law, Love & Betrayal'. Image: PearlModiadie

Source: Twitter

Former Rhythm City actress Pearl Modiadie has confirmed her departure from DSTV's popular legal drama series Law, Love and Betrayal.

Modiadie previously made headlines when she landed the lead role of Ayanda Gumede on the fan-favourite TV show.

The former Metro FM radio personality also responded to photos of her baby daddy and herself on social media during Easter.

The actress announced her departure on her Instagram account on Monday, 8 June 2026.

She captioned the post: "Here’s to the memories we’ve made, the friendships we’ve built, and the beautiful journey that brought us here.🤍 Having bid adieu to Law, Love & Betrayal Season 2, I find myself reflecting and feeling incredibly grateful. 😇 Grateful for the stories we got to tell. Grateful for the castmates who became friends, the laughter in makeup and between takes, the long days, the early call times, the personal stories that had us taking turns being each other’s therapists 🤭, and the countless moments that never make it to screen."

The mother of one also thanked the people behind the scenes: Izwi Multimedia, directors, casting directors, SAFTA-winning writers ✨, producers, camera operators, sound, lighting, wardrobe designers, hair and makeup teams, runners, catering services, and every single person whose dedication helped bring stories and their talents to life. 🎬🤍.

"Your work creates the space for us to do what we love. And to you, the amazing viewers. Thank you for giving us your time, your hearts, and your support this season. ❤️ What a privilege it has been to be part of this journey as Ayanda Gumede 🥹💫," she said.

South Africans comment on the star's exit

Thuli_ngcaweni responded:

"Oh, my gworl! What a time! Let’s do it again🥹♥️♥️?"

_Sinobuhle replied:

"Ayanda is my fighter, love her dzooown!❤️❤️."

Actor Bohangmoeko said:

"I loved working with you, superstar! Let’s do it again soon."

Iamtrustylicious wrote:

"You play this character so well, Momma, 😍🔥🔥 @pearlmodiadie."

Noxyfabulous responded:

"You truly brought this character to life. I looked forward to Sunday for this reason.

Vmathiba29 reacted:

"It's a beautiful story, now we wait for season 3 to see how your dad copes in jail."

Tumipowerhouse commented:

"This was part of something way bigger! Congratulations on this season, council. 🫂🤍."

Ceeboo_12 said:

"Oh, I am going to miss the Gumede’s Awoah. We need 20 episodes 😩😭."

Actress Pearl Modiadie dumps 'Law, Love & Betrayal'. Images: PearlModiadie

Source: Twitter

Picture: Media personality Pearl Modiadie shows off her expensive Louis Vuitton handbag

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African media personality Pearl Modiadie showed off her expensive Louis Vuitton handbag.

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared a picture of the star posing with the handbag.

Many netizens were curious about how Modiadie could afford such an expensive luxury bag.

Source: Briefly News