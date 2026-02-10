Picture: Media Personality Pearl Modiadie Shows Off Her Expensive Louis Vuitton Handbag
- South African media personality Pearl Modiadie recently showed off her expensive Louis Vuitton handbag
- The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared a picture of the star posing with the handbag
- Many netizens were curious about how Modiadie could afford such an expensive luxury bag
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
It's not everyday where you would see a popular celebrity flaunting the most expensive item that they own on the street, and recently the talented media personality Pearl Modiadie went viral after she showed off her Louis Vuitton.
On Monday, 9 February 2026, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a picture of the former radio presenter who celebrated her 38th birthday in December last year, posing with her luxury bag, which is worth over R92K.
Many netizens were stunned to see that Modiadie actually owned such a pricey handbang and others were curious about how she could afford it.
The post was captioned:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"Pearl Modiadie shows off her Louis Vuitton purse worth over R92 000."
See the picture below:
Fans react to Pearl's pricey handbag
Shortly after the picture of the former Metro FM radio host showing off her Louis Vuitton handbag went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:
@Mokongwane said:
"She is driving a Toyota Yaris but has a bag worth over her car... Guys really? That bag is from Small Street or Marabastad."
@GJIVANI wrote:
"We might find out that it's not the real one, but from the runners. Just giving youngsters unnecessary pressure."
@Mditshwer commented:
"So she was in a relationship with a white man with no child, or it was African Cast network. Where is she working now? To own a R90k bag in an industry where everyone is complaining."
@Thuthukile29 replied:
"Why are people pained about her bag? It’s her money."
@MuziieMthembu responded:
"Guys, Pearl has been in the entertainment industry since she was 15. She can afford this bag."
Mac G on why Pearl Modiadie left Metro FM
In February 2026, the controversial podcaster Mac G raised the alarm on the dark side of the entertainment industry after revisiting Pearl Modiadie's sexual harassment scandal.
During the latest episode of Podcast and Chill on Thursday, 5 February 2026, the controversial podcaster spoke about the real reason Pearl left Metro FM in 2021, alluding to her former boss's inappropriate and sexually-charged remarks.
The case, which had been in court for over five years, stemmed from Modiadie's claims that her former programmes manager, Anthony "Tony" Soglo, sent her an email with sexual remarks on 28 November 2019.
Pearl Modiadie shows off engagement ring
In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Pearl Modiadie gave fans another close look at her stunning engagement ring.
Initial reactions to the engagement were mixed, a cocktail of congratulatory messages and spicy remarks. The media personality is now separated from her partner.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Entertainment Editor) Mbali Tebele is a senior entertainment writer at Briefly News (joined 2023) with eight years of experience. She is a Journalism graduate from IIE Rosebank College (2018). She started her career in 2018 as a news writer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za