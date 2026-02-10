South African media personality Pearl Modiadie recently showed off her expensive Louis Vuitton handbag

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared a picture of the star posing with the handbag

Many netizens were curious about how Modiadie could afford such an expensive luxury bag

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Pearl Modiadie's expensive handbag went viral online. Image: @pearlmodiadie

Source: Instagram

It's not everyday where you would see a popular celebrity flaunting the most expensive item that they own on the street, and recently the talented media personality Pearl Modiadie went viral after she showed off her Louis Vuitton.

On Monday, 9 February 2026, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a picture of the former radio presenter who celebrated her 38th birthday in December last year, posing with her luxury bag, which is worth over R92K.

Many netizens were stunned to see that Modiadie actually owned such a pricey handbang and others were curious about how she could afford it.

The post was captioned:

"Pearl Modiadie shows off her Louis Vuitton purse worth over R92 000."

See the picture below:

Fans react to Pearl's pricey handbag

Shortly after the picture of the former Metro FM radio host showing off her Louis Vuitton handbag went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Mokongwane said:

"She is driving a Toyota Yaris but has a bag worth over her car... Guys really? That bag is from Small Street or Marabastad."

@GJIVANI wrote:

"We might find out that it's not the real one, but from the runners. Just giving youngsters unnecessary pressure."

@Mditshwer commented:

"So she was in a relationship with a white man with no child, or it was African Cast network. Where is she working now? To own a R90k bag in an industry where everyone is complaining."

@Thuthukile29 replied:

"Why are people pained about her bag? It’s her money."

@MuziieMthembu responded:

"Guys, Pearl has been in the entertainment industry since she was 15. She can afford this bag."

Netizens react to Pearl Modiadie owning a pricey handbag. Image: @pearlmodiadie

Source: Instagram

Mac G on why Pearl Modiadie left Metro FM

In February 2026, the controversial podcaster Mac G raised the alarm on the dark side of the entertainment industry after revisiting Pearl Modiadie's sexual harassment scandal.

During the latest episode of Podcast and Chill on Thursday, 5 February 2026, the controversial podcaster spoke about the real reason Pearl left Metro FM in 2021, alluding to her former boss's inappropriate and sexually-charged remarks.

The case, which had been in court for over five years, stemmed from Modiadie's claims that her former programmes manager, Anthony "Tony" Soglo, sent her an email with sexual remarks on 28 November 2019.

Pearl Modiadie shows off engagement ring

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Pearl Modiadie gave fans another close look at her stunning engagement ring.

Initial reactions to the engagement were mixed, a cocktail of congratulatory messages and spicy remarks. The media personality is now separated from her partner.

Source: Briefly News