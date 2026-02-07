South African musician DJ Stokie posted a TikTok video showing off his lavish kitchen at his newly built home

The video, which has been circulating online, shows his beautifully fitted kitchen, which has nothing but Smeg appliances

Reacting to the video, social media users were left inspired by Stokie's consistency and unwavering dedication

South African amapiano singer DJ Stokie has recently built a new home for his family.

The star, whose real name is Setokie Mbatha, showed off a major part of his home, the kitchen, and it cost a fortune!

DJ Stokie shows off newly built kitchen

In a TikTok video, the Masithokoze hitmaker showed off the stunning interior of his kitchen, which is a modern

Stokie completed building his home in 2022, in Diepkloof Zone 6, Soweto. The property took eight months to complete. However, he plans on having multiple properties, which will mean more money in his pocket.

He and his wife, Phumla Mbatha, use the properties as student accommodation, which is mostly occupied by University of Johannesburg students.

Posting one of the homes, Stokie wrote, “Thank you, God, for everything in my life.”

Below are some of the reactions from online users:

@getlikePosh joked:

"These are the people who deserve the Smeg toaster and kettles; the rest of us are just forcing things."

@MasieTiro stated:

"He invested so much in his house that he needs to be a case study for young upcoming artists."

@Bru_Kayte stated:

"This kitchen need a who loves cooking, not airfrying soldiers."

@Baa_uss said:

"Does he pay rent or own it. It's very beautiful, man. I just don't want what happened to Kabza happen to him. Very beautiful kitchen."

@pietmashika reacted:

"This is a beautiful kitchen, I didn’t even know Smeg was producing washing machines."

@Z52948Van said:

"Well done, big guy. Sometimes big brands ain't beautiful. It's just peer pressure to show off or validation."

@SavageMW27 shared:

"Being a dj aint easy, he had to make sure he added those club lights in the kitchen."

@Scott_villa shared:

"My man knows how to invest his coins back home."

@LadyThickBerry laughed:

"So much black and silver. He'll hate cooking in this kitchen in two weeks. The greasing will be his new age mate."

DJ Stokie walks with armed bodyguards

Stoki had a gig at The Milk Restaurant and Bar in Cape Town when he arrived with his guards. It seemed rather odd for the muso to walk around with so many security personnel. On his Instagram page, Stoki shared that he had a gig at The Milk Restaurant and Bar in Cape Town.

