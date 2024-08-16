DJ Stockie's newly built kitchen wowed fans on social media, garnering praise for his investment in his future

The video of the kitchen, featuring top-of-the-range Smeg appliances and a stylish sink, was shared on X, formerly Twitter

Reactions from fans were mixed, with some applauding the achievement and others blasting him for showing off

South African musician DJ Stockie wowed social media users when he shared a video of his newly built kitchen on social media. Fans praised the star for investing in his future.

DJ Stockie's kitchen impresses Mzansi

DJ Stockie shared a glimpse of his new kitchen, leaving his fans impressed. A video of the musician's five-star kitchen was shared on the microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter, by the popular page MDN News.

The now-viral clip shows the star's top-of-the-range kitchen appliances, including Smeg appliances and a stunning kitchen sink. Take a look at the video below:

Fans react to video of DJ Stockie's kitchen

As expected, social media users shared mixed reactions to the star's video. Some hailed him for his stunning kitchen. Others blasted him for showing his kitchen.

@ChrisExcel102 commented:

"Very rare to see a brother showing off his kitchen."

@mabasotf said:

"I cannot judge a man celebrating his achievements 🔥🔥 you can tell he's super proud."

@ministerTP__ added:

"Music pays y’all. Trust me."

@__ThapeloM wrote:

"A man must have his own house not just a car."

@juicystory_xciv added:

"It's rare for men to share his kitchen...but tbh, I'd show off this kitchen too. it's amazing."

@DlaminiDukani said:

"Jealous down. It's beautiful 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🙏"

@kay_living_ added:

"Clearly, he must be a chef. Keep your comments cutesy. Remember your taste is not his taste👍🤭."

