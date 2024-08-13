Mihlali Ndamase is selling her 2024 Mercedes-AMG SL43 Turbo just months after showcasing it on social media

Speculation arose that the car, allegedly gifted by a man named Sol, was repossessed after Mihlali's recent conflict with her boyfriend, Leeroy Sidambe

Social media users claim Sol took back the car after discovering Mihlali had rekindled her relationship with Leeroy

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Mihlali Ndamase's new 2024 Mercedes-AMG SL43 Turbo is up for sale a few months after the star flaunted it on social media. The news comes days after Mihlali's GBV allegations against her controversial boyfriend, Leeroy Sidambe.

Social media users have explained why Mihlali Ndamase’s Mercedes-Benz is up for sale. Image: @mihlalii_n

Source: Instagram

Mihlali Ndamase sells her car

Mihlali Ndamase is letting go of the luxurious car she bought in March. The YouTuber stepped on necks when introducing the stunning whip in a video. An eagle-eyed user with the handle @Sanelenkosixx shared that the car was up for sale at one of Mzansi's most famous luxurious car dealerships, Pharoah Group. According to the dealership's website, the vehicle is going for a cool R2,999,000. The post read:

"Pharoahauto is selling what looks like Mihlali’s Mercedes-AMG GmbH Affalterbach that she bought in March in case you’re interested."

Fans speculate that Mihlali's car was repossessed by her other man

Social media detectives revealed that the vehicle was taken back by a man only identified as Sol, who had gifted the car to the influencer. Per the comments, Sol took back the car following Mihlali and Leeroy's fight last week.

@ratosjackson said:

"Lol but on salty they said the guy who had bought it for her took it back, lol who's fooling who."

@MemeCIC wrote:

"She couldn't afford it or the "sponsor" took it back?"

@langelihle_GP added:

"It was actually gifted to her. She didn't buy it. 🤐took it back & sold it to the garage after finding out that Mimi went back to Leroy. 🤐also deactivated he's Instagram soon after... She fumbled a person who genuinely cares."

@Katso38947315 wrote:

"It’s alleged that my Sol gifted it to her and later took his car back."

@Cleopatraq43532 said:

"I've heard allegedly the guy took it back. Hey, influencers are strange. Nothing is ever truly theirs."

Leeroy Sidambe’s associates advise him to dump Mihlali Ndamase

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the drama between Leeroy Sidambe and his lover, Mihlali Ndamse, continues to drag on social media as associates of the controversial businessman decide to become involved in this saga.

This has been one dramatic and eventful week as the controversial stars Leeroy Sidambe and Mihlali Ndamase topped the trending list with their relationship's dirty laundry.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News