The controversial businessman Lerroy Sidambe's associates have advised him to dump and stay away from Mihlali Ndamase

This came after the YouTuber shared pictures of her bruised face and accused Sidambe of assaulting her

A close source to Leeroy said that Mihlali brought nothing but shame and humiliation into the businessman's life

The drama between Leeroy Sidambe and his lover, Mihlali Ndamse, continues to drag on social media as associates of the controversial businessman decide to become involved in this saga.

Leeroy's associates advise him to dump Mihlali

This has been one dramatic and eventful week as the controversial stars Leeroy Sidambe and Mihlali Ndamase topped the trending list with their relationship's dirty laundry.

Recently, after Sidambe claimed self-defence against Mihlali, his associates advised him to stay away and dump the YouTuber, as she has caused him a lot of humiliation and embarrassment on social media.

According to TshisaLIVE, close sources to the businessman suggested that he walk away from the situation and focus on doing well in business:

"To avoid further humiliation and embarrassment that she has brought to you and your businesses."

Another source told the publication that when Leeroy was still married, such drama never happened as everything between them was private and personal. Ndamase has brought shame into the businessman's life since they started dating.

The source said:

"It's this thing of dating kids, like now we don't know what's going on. Leeroy must dump this girl since there's nothing good coming out of their union. She's brought shame into this guy's life, he is set to lose everything over nothing."

SA responds to rumours of Mihlali and Leeroy dating again

The news comes after their messy breakup, which set social media on fire late last year.

Word on the street is that Mihlali Ndamase and Leeroy Sidambe are dating again. The controversial couple made headlines after a video of Leeroy kissing another woman in Dubai trended. This led to a heated back-and-forth that saw Mimi share Sidambe's number on social media. She also alleged that Sidambe owed her some money.

