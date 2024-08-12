A gent took to social media to celebrate his life, and the video went viral online, leaving many people in shock

One young man in the city of gold had a traumatizing encounter, and he took the time to share his story on social media.

A man in Johannesburg revealed in a TikTok video how he was mugged and forced to twerk. Image: @x_aseza

Source: TikTok

Man robbed at rank and forced to twerk

TikTok user @x_aseza celebrated his life in a video which he uploaded online. The young man revealed that he was mugged at the MTN taxi rank in Johannesburg, where he was later asked to twerk as a means to see if he was "angry."

@x_aseza said despite that horrifying experience, he continues to simile because "life did not end there."

The gent's revelation left many people with mixed emotions, and the clip became a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views, likes and comments. While taking to his TikTok caption, @x_aseza simply said:

"Please send me money for therapy."

Watch the video below:

People react to man's revelation

The online community was shocked by the man's event details as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Karabometlyn said:

"Nahhh, they did you dirty."

Thato Malebatsane commented:

"Are you okay?? I hope no one saw you."

Carly expressed:

"Talk about adding insult to injury."

Jecoliah Matshidza added:

"I don't know whether to feel bad or to laugh."

Jongautatakhoyabaleka.com was shocked:

"Sorry, what."

Joy B shared:

"MTN taxi rank is not safe, guys yoh."

Source: Briefly News