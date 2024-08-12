South African Young Man Robbed and Forced to Twerk at the Johannesburg MTN Taxi Rank
- A gent took to social media to celebrate his life, and the video went viral online, leaving many people in shock
- The man revealed that he was robbed at the rank, and the footage gained a massive attraction on TikTok
- Netizens reacted to the guy's story as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts
One young man in the city of gold had a traumatizing encounter, and he took the time to share his story on social media.
Man robbed at rank and forced to twerk
TikTok user @x_aseza celebrated his life in a video which he uploaded online. The young man revealed that he was mugged at the MTN taxi rank in Johannesburg, where he was later asked to twerk as a means to see if he was "angry."
@x_aseza said despite that horrifying experience, he continues to simile because "life did not end there."
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The gent's revelation left many people with mixed emotions, and the clip became a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views, likes and comments. While taking to his TikTok caption, @x_aseza simply said:
"Please send me money for therapy."
Watch the video below:
People react to man's revelation
The online community was shocked by the man's event details as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.
Karabometlyn said:
"Nahhh, they did you dirty."
Thato Malebatsane commented:
"Are you okay?? I hope no one saw you."
Carly expressed:
"Talk about adding insult to injury."
Jecoliah Matshidza added:
"I don't know whether to feel bad or to laugh."
Jongautatakhoyabaleka.com was shocked:
"Sorry, what."
Joy B shared:
"MTN taxi rank is not safe, guys yoh."
School kids save delivery man from getting robbed in Soweto, Mzansi applauds
Briefly News previously reported that a video of a delivery driver almost getting robbed in Snake Park, Soweto, in Johannesburg, has caused an uproar online.
The clip reveals the delivery driver fighting to maintain possession of his bag while the pupils persistently block his path. Contrary to initial assumptions, the pupils intervened to prevent a robbery rather than engaging in any criminal activity.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za