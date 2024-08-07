This delivery driver almost got robbed in Snake Park, Soweto, causing an uproar online until the high school pupils intervened

The footage shows the driver fighting to protect his bag while surrounded by the pupils

The incident has sparked mixed emotions, highlighting both community challenges and the bravery of the pupils involved

This delivery driver was almost robbed by local guys while on his way to make a delivery in Soweto. Images: @b_mathie/TikTok and Stock.

A video of a delivery driver almost getting robbed in Snake Park, Soweto, in Johannesburg has caused an uproar online.

The clip reveals the delivery driver fighting to maintain possession of his bag while the pupils persistently block his path.

Contrary to initial assumptions, the pupils intervened to prevent a robbery rather than engaging in any criminal activity.

Driver almost robbed by random bystanders

The video has sparked a myriad of reactions online:

"That's why we will never have good things la eSnake Park 💔 and that's why our country will continue being a joke. God bless those children for saving this man 👏🏻"

The driver was seen desperately trying to protect his delivery bag as the pupils surrounded and confronted him.

Mzansi was confused by the act and the perpetrators

Lekwa wa Rea commented:

"I've heard a lot about Snake Park, but that place is not good. 😭💔"

Nigel_Nyamasvisva expressed support, saying:

"The school kids helped the guy. He was getting robbed 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 bless those kids."

VivianMahao also clarified:

"No, the school kids are helping the delivery guy. He was being robbed 😢🥺 by these guys not wearing uniforms."

However, other users like Vee🫶🎀 noted something completely different:

"School kids have no respect these days... This is sad because it's someone working for their bread and butter."

@Linda_digital marketer reflected:

"The sad part is that it's school children doing this to an adult 😭😭😭"

msjuls urged

"Guys, let's pray for our kids 😭"

Lindiwe M highlighted a specific moment in the video, praising:

"Cheers to that girl in the background screaming 'why nenze so Mara.' Her future is bright."

@Buhlebemvelo_2020 added:

"Seeing this is very sad 😞😞😞. He’s a friend of mine just trying to make a living."

