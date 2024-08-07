Thieves in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape have robbed a church full of worshipers of their belongings

The four men entered the Assemblies of God and shot in the air, causing a scare to the congregation

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing shock and disappointment

A video showing congregants getting robbed in one of the churches in Gqeberha Eastern Cape has made rounds on social media.

In an X clip uploaded by @Abramjee, the people are at a church scared for their lives as the thieves are robbing them of their goods. Some were laying on the floor as the thugs had guns.

According to Algoa FM, the incident happened at Assemblies of God in a township named New Brighton on Monday night, 05 August 2024 around 7pm. The thieves entered the church and shot in the air.

Police spokesperson, Captain Andre Beetge said the four men robbed the congregants of their personal belongings and stole an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured and police are still on the hunt.

Thieves rob church at gunpoint

Watch the X video below:

Netizens unhappy over the incident

The netizens reacted to the video, with many expressing their shock and disappointment.

@the_kn_diary wrote:

"In Soweto on Good Friday, all congregants' cellphones were taken including umnikelo wenceku."

@Yolly16680 was heartbroken:

"They don't fear God! 💔💔"

@messenger_iam was sad:

"Lord have mercy. Not in church, please. 😢😢."

@ManziniSimand commented:

"Then someone will be screaming cops are shooting criminals instead of arresting them🤦🏼🤦🏼🤦🏼."

@jaybo_1 said:

"Bloody shameless criminals, then you get people who say Gen Mkhwanazi is being too heavy handed on these savages."

@Koena_za was in disbelief:

"Even in church? We are not safe."

