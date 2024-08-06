A G4S cash vehicle was captured stuck in the middle of the road during broad daylight

It is not clear what was wrong with it but the guards were pushing it out of the way so that it does not block traffic

The online community reacted to the video, with many wondering if the van had money inside

A cash car had a mechanical problem on the road. Images: @siyasangavaphi/ TikTok, @Oliver Helbig/ Getty Images

A video showing a G4S money car having trouble in the middle of the road has made rounds on social media.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @siyasangavaphi, the money vehicle is seen stuck in the middle of the road. It was not clear if it was carrying cash in it or not. However, it was clear it had a mechanical problem.

The guards are seen in full uniform and and their weapons pushing the vehicle off the road so that it does not block the traffic. Motorists slowed down as the event occurred. Many were stunned by the scene.

Netizens wonder if there was money in the van

The video gained over 40k views, with many online users wondering what was the issue. Others made hilarious jokes.

@a Snezz laughed:

"Mzantsi never disappoint 🤣🤣🤣."

@Polo Nation wondered:

"What's wrong with my dream car?"

@sbBlau wrote:

"G4s kelowo gezikororo zakhe." (That G4S for you, with its faulty cars)

@AAA Vangomfazi@Hlomendlini commented:

"Loool."

@Yondie..No🐍❤️ shared:

"Alinamali Buti 😂😂😂." (There is no money inside my brother)

@TarMayaya said:

"Suka inoba sebekhuphele kwenye imoto imali Andiqondi isekhona 😀." (I'm sure they offloaded the money to another car)

@shakazulu expressed:

"The most yemoto zabo zinenxaki crc the owner must take care." (Most of their cars have issues. The owner must take action)

