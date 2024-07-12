A woman reacted hilariously when she realised that her Uber driver fetched her wearing his day job uniform

The lady's footage garnered many views and people rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

The online community reacted to the video, with many respecting the man for hustling so hard

A lady was stunned by an Uber driver who picked her up wearing his day job uniform. Images: @mihlali.soy

Source: TikTok

A woman captured her Uber driver wearing a Fidelity uniform. Mzansi loved his hustle.

In the video uploaded by @mihlali.soy, the woman ordered an Uber. As she was going on with her business, vlogging, she noticed that the driver was wearing a Fidelity uniform. The TikTokker hilariously reacted, asking why was the driver wearing the Fidelity uniform.

With the current state of South Africa's economy, one could not blame the man for making a side hustle. Many took to the comment section and admired the man for working hard.

Man drives Uber with Fidelity uniform

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers admired the man's hustle

The video garnered over 180k views, with many online users laughing and applauding the man for doing all he could to put bread on the table for himself and his family.

@Shadi M joked:

"Knowing myself, I would've asked for his numbers ."

@HER loved:

"A hardworking man."

@phetogo shared a similar story:

"Lmao once one of mine was an engineer, he showed me his payslip and everything ✋."

@SIYA Là Musicà understood the driver:

"Economic indicators, straight from 1 job to another ."

@[}•_•{] expressed:

"The hustle is real get your bag my brother."

@user123456 wrote:

"God bless his hustle."

@Amanda Cele commented:

"I’d feel safe ."

@ said:

"Me coming from retail to drive Uber. We want to change our financial situations and it is nice."

@Rindzi laughed:

"LMAO ."

Singe dad Uber driver brings baby to job

In another story, Briefly News reported about a South African Uber driver who showed up on a trip with his child.

A TikTok user, @ladique, shared on TikTok that she requested a ride on the Uber App, and a gentleman arrived with a baby. The woman said the Uber driver kept apologising for bringing a child. @ladique revealed to her viewers that the Uber driver was a single dad whose wife had passed away due to a car accident and was, therefore, juggling life without the mother of his child.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News