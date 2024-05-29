A woman took to social media to unveil how an Uber driver showed up with his child, and the clip left SA in their feelings

An Uber driver left many people in Mzansi emotional after a woman detailed her encounter with the gentleman.

An Uber driver left people in Mzansi emotional after he arrived with his baby in a TikTok video.

Uber driver shows up with a baby

A TikTok user, @ladique, shared on TikTok that she requested a ride on the Uber App, and a gentleman arrived with a baby. The woman said the Uber driver kept apologising for bringing a child.

@ladique revealed to her viewers that the Uber driver was a single dad whose wife had passed away due to a car accident and was, therefore, juggling life without the mother of his child. As the video continued, the lady shared that the baby kept turning around until she gave her a blanket.

"Then she passed the blanket; I thought she thought I was feeling cold," the woman shared.

The stunner then said that the little one just wanted a mother's embrace, to which she picked her up and carried her, leaving peeps in awe.

SA feels for the Uber driver

The clip captured the attention of online users, gathering over 445K views, thousands of likes, and many comments. People reacted to the woman's clip as they flooded the comments section, showering the man with heartwarming messages.

Counsellor said:

"Where is this Uber driver? I don't mind taking care of the baby girl on weekends."

User expressed:

"Why do I feel like this wasn’t just a ride, but God is trying to do something."

To which the lady responded by saying:

"Bruh. This encounter did something for my inner child I can’t explain it."

Brian_Ngwenya wrote:

"The struggle we men go through, but you will never hear us complain. Big up, my guy, and you, Sisi."

BhojeniKaThabisa commented:

"Motherly instincts. If I was an Uber driver, I would have proposed right there."

MaNgema shared:

"Am tryna understand why this made me cry."

