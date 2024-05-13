One South African man went viral on social media for his incredible display of fatherhood in a picture

The gentleman can be seen carrying his child on his back; the image gained massive attraction online

People reacted to the photos as they rushed to the comments section to gush over the dad, while others sent heartwarming messages

One dad in Mzansi has been dabbed as the father of the year after he displayed a remarkable act of fatherhood.

A father wowed Mzansi with his incredible display of fatherhood. Image: We Are Trending Mzansi

Source: Facebook

Dad cooking with a baby

This gentleman became the talk of the town after images of him began trending on social media. A post shared by We Are Trending Mzansi on Facebook shows the man cooking while carrying his daughter on his back. The man displayed an incredible fatherhood act, touching many online users.

The photos attracted massive social media attention, gathering many likes, comments, and shares. One person could not help but gush over the father in the comments section, saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"That's so adorable; you are a good father."

Take a look at the post below:

People are in awe of the man's photos

Many online users were touched by the adorable images of the father and his daughter as they flooded the comments section praising the dad for his grand gesture.

Cya Mvelase said:

"Happy Mother's Day to you.. You are doing a great job."

Charlotte Kgaka added:

"You are a good father, man. God bless you."

Richard Sarrell wrote:

"Blessings, blessings, my brother."

Rajah Gilbert commented:

"We need to the men's conference next year."

Nofanezile Mahlangu was impressed:

"Wow, that's beautiful."

Tshepo Mokgatle simply said:

"Much respect."

Video captures an emotional moment as father gifts his daughter 2 brand-new purses

Briefly News previously reported that a young woman was emotional over the gift she received from her father. The clip of the girl receiving her present from her dad has gathered over 1.2 million views and thousands of likes and comments.

A TikTok video by @its_florencex shows the moment her dad presented her with a thoughtful gift. In the video, the surprised lady showcased how her old wallet was all torn out.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News