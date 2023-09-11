An amusing video of a Mansi man cooking pap with much enthusiasm has gone viral on TikTok

The man's cooking skills have impressed many South Africans, who have taken to the comments section to express their admiration

The man's video has also sparked a debate about the importance of men knowing how to cook

Cooking is a basic life skill that everyone should know, but it is not always taught to men. A man who knows how to cook shows that he can take care of himself and is not afraid to get into the kitchen.

TikTok video shows man cooking pap

A video of a man cooking pap with much enthusiasm has made quite an impression among Mzansi netizens.

A video posted on TikTok shows the man kneeling on the floor, cooking pap over an outdoor fire setup. He is seen stirring the stiff maize meal with great energy as he ensures it mixes well without any lumps.

In the footage, the man jokingly indicated that he was cooking pap for his girlfriend after she answered his DM.

South Africans react to the video

Several netizens found the video amusing, while others were impressed by the man's cooking abilities.

Oralo commented:

"Indoda must be Venda mahn."

I COME IN PEACE ✌reacted:

"Mulitsheni abike."

Pfariii replied:

"Girls we are winning ."

Makhosazana.Md commented:

"Let's get married ."

Starr_Light00 responded:

"Yes cook for that Queen ."

Tshepyyy replied:

"Can we go to Home Affairs next week? ."

LeeLee said:

"Myekeleni apheke ."

Man cooking chicken while watching Netflix in bed has netizens disturbed

In another story, Briefly News reported that while cooking hacks are often welcome, people were not pleased with this one. This guy showed people that he can cook meat without leaving his bed, never mind the room.

Online users were in stitches as they watched the guy cook meat. The video got thousands of reactions.

People were not impressed by a Twitter video posted by @Bornakang where someone cooked two drumsticks on their bed. The clip shows them using a self-heating pot. but the chicken looked raw at the end.

