People on Twitter could not stand how this man decided to cook without leaving his bed

The Twitter video of the foodie doing the most for a convenient meal left many peeps upset

Tweeps were savage as they shared their honest opinions about how the guy decided to cook

While cooking hacks are often welcome, people were not pleased with this one. This guy showed people that he can cook meat without leaving his bed, never mind the room.

Online users were in stitches as they watched the guy cook meat. The video got thousands of reactions.

Twitter video of man cooking chicken in bed goes viral

People were not impressed by a Twitter video posted by @Bornakang where someone cooked two drumsticks on their bed. The clip shows them using a self-heating pot. but the chicken looked raw at the end. Watch the Twitter video:

Tweeps throw shade at man cooking in his room

Recipes often fascinate people, but this one was different as the video shows the man had Netflix loaded in the background. He also cut into the chicken, and it looked pink and had peeps grossed out. People kept the savage comments coming.

@creators_void commented:

"I was gonna ask where tf I could get this pot, but now I'm hyperfocused on the fact that that chicken is so raw I am legit baffled, that dude gon have food poisoning."

@pr_harrell commented:

"Your stomach is going to be doing the dougie in the ER."

@daisycakessx commented:

"I’m more concerned about the cooking smell that’s gonna fill up in the bedroom."

@_Jazzyguns commented:

"That chicken still clucking."

@spudschat commented:

"2 am Salmonella is gonna hit different too."

@STPSuge commented:

"Why they cook this chicken medium rare."

