Is James Charles gay? Everything to know about the YouTuber and beauty artist

James Charles is a famous American YouTuber, makeup artist, model, and entrepreneur. His makeup skills are top-notch, which is why he has worked with celebrities like Iggy Azaela. Despite his impressive resume, most people are curious about his sexuality. Is James Charles gay? Find out here!

James Charles's sexuality has always been a subject of interest for most fans, with most fans questioning if he is gay. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

Source: Getty Images

Although as days pass by, the stigma is reducing. Some people still hold the narrative that makeup is only meant for women. So, men like James Charles, who often wear makeup, find themselves under the hot seat for this behavior and sexuality. So, is James Charles gay, or does he advertise his work as a makeup artist? Get all the details here.

James Charles's profile summary

Full name: James Charles Dickinson

James Charles Dickinson James Charles's date of birth: 23rd May 1999

23rd May 1999 Place of birth: Bethlehem, New York

Bethlehem, New York Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Age: 22 years (January 2022)

22 years (January 2022) Profession: YouTuber, Makeup artist, Model

YouTuber, Makeup artist, Model Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Education: Bethlehem Central High School

Bethlehem Central High School Parents: Skip and Christine Dickinson

Skip and Christine Dickinson James Charles's brother: Ian Jeffrey

Ian Jeffrey Eye color: Hazel

Hazel Natural hair color: Black

Black Height: 5ft 9 in

5ft 9 in Sexual orientation: Gay

Gay Relationship status: Single

Single Net worth: $22 million

$22 million YouTube: James Charles

James Charles Instagram: jamescharles

jamescharles TikTok: jamescharles

Is James Charles gay?

Yes, James Charles is gay. He came out to his parents at twelve years old. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

He is openly gay. He revealed that he came out to his parents at twelve years old. He once revealed that he was happy being a boy but enjoyed doing makeup and his nails when addressing questions about his sexual orientation.

It means that he is part of the LGBTQ+ community. Even so, he has raised eyebrows for attacking trans men, who are members of the same community. In April 2019, he again addressed his sexuality when he revealed that he was 5.5 on the Kinsey scale and not fully gay.

He added that he found several girls and trans guys beautiful in the past and was into them for a moment in time. However, most people found the comments transphobic, and he was in hot soup for them. He later apologized for the remarks, adding that they were unintentional.

Despite the apology, that was not the end of his controversies. He was in February 2021 accused of sexting a 16-year old boy and sending him nudes, but he denied the allegations.

Although James Charles is gay, he has sparked controversies for several comments and actions. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Source: Getty Images

A month later, other underage boys came forward with the same claim. This time around, he released a now deleted video on his channel entitled Holding Myself Accountable, where he revealed he had sent sexually explicit messages to two different people, both under 18.

However, he denied knowing their ages at the time. He called his past behavior reckless and desperate. Morphe cut business ties with him in April 2021 after the incident, and his YouTube channel was temporarily demonetized. He returned to the platform in July 2021.

Is James Charles in a relationship?

He is single and has revealed that fame has complicated his dating life. So, the answer to 'who is James Charles married to?" is nobody. However, there have been rumors he has been romantically involved with Lil Nas X, Grayson Dolan, Manny MUA, and Turner "Tffue" Tenney. However, all the named parties have vehemently denied the claims.

Bio

James Charles, which is his real name, is from Bethlehem, New York. Photo: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

You might be familiar with this online sensation if you are a fan of beauty and makeup influencers. He came to the beauty industry very young and took it by storm. Here is everything you should know about him.

What is James Charles's real name?

It is James Charles Dickinson

How old is James Charles now?

He was born on 23rd May 1999 and is 22 years old as of January 2022.

Where is James Charles from?

He is from Bethlehem, New York, and attended Bethlehem Central High School.

Who is James Charles's dad?

Skip Dickinson, a contractor, who helped him convert their basement into his makeup studio. His mother is Christine Dickinson.

Who are James Charles's siblings?

James Charles has a younger brother, Ian Jeffrey, who works as a model. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He only has one, a younger brother, Ian Jeffrey who works as a model.

What is James Charles's ethnicity?

He is Caucasian.

YouTube career

Dickinson opened a YouTube channel by his name on 1st December 2015 and concentrated on beauty and makeup. He garnered a considerable following as time went by, and by 2018, he was already winning awards.

He won the Best Channel Award in the Beauty category during the 8th Streamy Awards held in 2018. His channel continues to grow, and as of January 2022, his channel has 24.3 million subscribers and over 3.5 billion views.

How did James Charles get famous?

He gained stardom after being named the first male brand ambassador for CoverGirl in 2016 at only 17. His fame increased after earning an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

What is James Charles's net worth?

James Charles has a net worth of $22 million that he has accumulated through several investments and endorsements. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The online sensation has a decent net worth, thanks to his numerous investments, YouTube career, and working with different brands. For example, he is the face of the brand So Lashy! By BlastPro Mascara.

He has an eyeshadow palette in collaboration with Morphe Cosmetics, named the Morphe x James Charles palette with 39 shades, and it retails for $39. He is also an accomplished makeup artist who has worked with iconic artists like Iggy Azaela for the music video of her hit Sally Walker.

Dickinson also ventured into modeling and has walked during the 2017 Los Angeles Fashion Week for MarcoMarco's collection Six ½. He is also the founder of the Sisters Apparel clothing line. Cumulatively, his net worth stands at $22 million in 2022.

James Charles is a renowned makeup artist, YouTuber, online star, and entrepreneur. He was in 2016 celebrated as the first-ever male CoverGirl. This is one of the reasons why most people ask if he is gay. So, is James Charles gay? Yes, he is openly gay, having come out to his parents at 12.

