Lil Nas X is an American hip-hop artist and internet personality. He came into the limelight after releasing Old Town Road in late 2018, and it gained huge popularity on TikTok. In 2019, the song climbed the international music charts and won him 2 Grammys, AMA, MTV, and Country Music Awards. Read on to discover more about Lil Nas X's height and other life aspects.

Lil Nas X is an American country rapper who came into the limelight after the release of the chart-topping Old Town Road rap song.

Source: Instagram

Lil Nas X managed to become a global superstar within a year of starting his music career. He has changed the way people consume music as he continues to blur the line between country and hip-hop cultures.

Lil Nas X profiles summary

Lil Nas X's full name: Montero Lamar Hill

Montero Lamar Hill Date of birth: 9th April 1999

9th April 1999 Lil Nas X age: 22 years as of 9th April 2021

22 years as of 9th April 2021 Nationality: American

American Lil Nas X height in feet: 6 feet 2 inches

6 feet 2 inches Weight: 72 kg

72 kg Sexual orientation: Openly gay

Openly gay Occupation: Hip hop artist, songwriter, internet personality

Hip hop artist, songwriter, internet personality Lil Nas X record label: Columbia

Columbia Instagram: @lilnasx

@lilnasx Twitter: @LilNasX

Early life and education

The artist was born on 9th April 1999 in Lithia Springs, Georgia. His parents divorced when he was six years old, and he lived with his mother for three years before settling with his father in Austell, Georgia. A lonely childhood made him turn to the internet to keep busy.

For the rapper's education, he went to Lithia Springs High School and later joined the University of West Georgia but dropped out a year later. He then started living with his sister and gave the music a try.

Lil Nas X's height and weight

How tall is Lil Nas X? The country rapper stands at 6 feet and 2 inches tall. He weighs 72 kg and has a lean physique.

Lil Nas X's boyfriend

The artist came out as gay in 2019 when his Old Town Road track was topping international music charts. It is not clear whether he has a boyfriend as he is yet to introduce one to the public.

Music career

Lil Nas X (right) with the country musician Billy Ray Cyrus.

Source: Twitter

The rapper started off as an internet personality when he was thirteen years old. He later saw much success in 2019 after releasing Old Town Road, a country rap, which topped international music charts for months and became diamond certified. The song initially went viral on TikTok as he used the platform to promote it using the Yee-Haw Challenge.

Old Town Road won him a number of Lil Nas X awards, including the following:

Best Music Video at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards

Song of The Year MTV VMA award

Favourite Rap/Hip Hop Song AMA Award

Country Music Association Award

He later released an EP called 7 in June 2019. The rapper is yet to release any Lil Nas X albums. He revealed in March 2021, during the release of Montero (Call Me by Your Name) official video, that his debut album will be named Montero and will come out in Mid-2021.

The hip-hop artist has released several Lil Nas X songs and singles, including the following.

Lil Nas X Holiday (2020), which was released on Lil Nas X Roblox

(2020), which was released on Lil Nas X Roblox Panini (2019)

(2019) Rodeo (2019)

(2019) C7osure (2019)

(2019) Bring U Down (2019)

(2019) Kick It (2019)

Lil Nas X Satan shoes

The artist's limited 666 Satan shoes attracted harsh backlash after their release in late March as it was revealed that they contained a drop of human blood in the sole.

Source: Twitter

In late March 2021, the country rapper came under harsh backlash after releasing 666 custom-made Satan shoes with a pentagram pendant, a reference to Luke 10:18, and allegedly a drop of human blood in the sole. All the 666 limited editions of the shoe were sold out as soon as they were released.

The shoe is a modification of the Nike Air Max 97, but Nike distanced itself from the controversy, saying it did not collaborate with the rapper or MSCHF. Nike later sued MSCHF, the shoe designers, for trademark infringement.

The openly gay rapper later released a Lil Nas X apology that did not seem like one. In the video, he talked a bit about the ongoing backlash, and then a video from his recently released Montero song of him giving the devil a lap dance starts playing.

Lil Nas X's net worth

The hip-hop artist has an estimated net worth of $14 million. In 2020, Forbes ranked him at number 18 on the 30 Under 30 list of top earners. His wealth mostly comes from his ever-rising music career.

Lil Nas X is a quick-rising star with an innovative style that has completely changed the way people enjoy music. The artist has been described as the first micro-platform crossover star, and Time Magazine named him one of the 25 most influential people on the internet in 2019.

