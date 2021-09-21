Usher's net worth, age, height, real name, children, spouse, career, profile

Usher Raymond IV, who goes by the stage name Usher, is no new name in the entertainment industry. He is a force to reckon with when it comes to music. Usher wears many hats from a singer, actor, songwriter, businessman, and dancer. Over the years, he has become successful and amassed much wealth. Join us as we unpack more fascinating facts, including Usher's net worth.

US singer Usher attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 9, 2020. Photo: JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The singer is the co-founder of RBMG Records, together with Scooter Braun. Usher has sold more than 75 million records globally, which has seen him rated as one of the most successful artists. To date, his net worth is estimated to be about $180 million.

Usher's profile summary and bio

Usher real name: Usher Raymond IV

Usher Raymond IV Stage name: Usher

Usher Year of birth: 14th October 1978

14th October 1978 Age: 42 years as of 2021

42 years as of 2021 Gender: Male

Male Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Marital status: Engaged

Engaged Usher height: 1.73m

1.73m Career: Singer, actor, songwriter, businessman, and dancer

Singer, actor, songwriter, businessman, and dancer Instagram: usher

usher Twitter: @Usher

@Usher Net worth: $180 million

Early life

What's ushers real name? His real name is Usher Raymond IV. Since he was born on 14th October 1978 in Texas to Jonetta and Usher Raymond II, Usher age is 42 years in 2021. Born in Texas and raised in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the singer's talent was discovered quite early.

Usher attends the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Source: Getty Images

His parents had him join the local church choir in Chattanooga to work on his vocals. They later relocated to Atlanta to enable him to start recording music professionally. While there, the musician attended North Springs High School.

Career

What year did Usher come out? At just 13 years, the musician had a performance on Star Search where a representative from LaFace Records planned an audition with the co-founder of the record label. They signed him up after an exemplary performance with the song End of the Road by Boys II Men.

His debut in the music world saw his mum quitting her career to manage his. In 1994, he spent some time with Puff Daddy as a coaching camp, and in 1994, his first self-titled debut album was released at the age of 16.

Usher speaks onstage at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Source: Getty Images

Three years later, in 1997, he released his second album titled My Way. His third album was released in August 2001, including some leading singles such as U Remind Me and U GotIt Back. The singer received a Grammy award for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for the single U Remind Me.

Other Usher albums include Confessions, which he released in March 2004 and sold about 1.1 million units at its debut. This album saw him earn numerous accolades and awards. The songwriter's other albums include Here I Stand in 2008, Raymond v. Raymond in 2010, Looking 4 Myself, Hard II Love, and A from 2019.

The songwriter has also featured in other albums and songs with other musicians, such as R. Kelly, Mariah Carey, and Justin Bieber.

Usher's movies and TV shows

He is also a talented actor where he has been featured in numerous Television shows and movies. His debut came in 1997 after starring in the American sitcom Moesha as Jeremy Davis. The following year, he featured in a film known as The Faculty. Some of the other films he has graced include:

The Faculty - 1998

1998 She's All That- 1999

1999 Light It Up - 1999

1999 Geppetto - 2000

2000 Texas Rangers - 2001

2001 In the Mix - 2005

2005 Killers - 2010

2010 Justin Bieber: Never Say Never - 2011

2011 Scary Movie 5 - 2013

2013 Justin Bieber's Believe - 2013

2013 Muppets Most Wanted - 2014

2014 Hands of Stone - 2016

2016 Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping - 2016

2016 People You May Know - 2017

2017 Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life - 2017

2017 Drop the Mic - 2017

2017 Burden - 2017

2017 Last of the Showmen 2018 - Incredibles 2 - 2018

2018 Hustlers - 2019

2019 Justin Bieber: Seasons - 2020

Who are Usher's spouses?

Being a famous icon means that even your personal and love life is no longer private. He has been in a few relationships that were not successful. He once dated TLC member Chilli Thomas from 2001 to 2003.

Usher Raymond on February 27, 2020 in Paris, France. Photo: Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In 2007, Usher's wedding to Tameka Foster took place. The couple welcomed two sons during their union before divorcing in 2009. Usher's children are Cinco Raymond V and Naviyd Ely Raymond. He also became a stepfather to Tameka's three sons from a previous relationship.

In September 2015, the songwriter then married his long-time girlfriend and manager, Grace Miguel. In 2018, Usher's wife and the musician filed for divorce.

Is Usher in a relationship?

He has been dating his fiancée Jenn Goicoechea, a music executive. They welcomed their first daughter Sovereign Bo in September 2020 and are expecting their second child anytime soon.

Was Usher in the military?

No, the musician has never been in the military. However, he shares a name with Raymond Usher, who was enlisted in the army.

Usher is indeed considered legendary by many who look up to him in the music and entertainment industry. He has earned countless endorsements and partnerships throughout his career with huge brands such as Samsung, Pepsi, and MasterCard.

READ ALSO: Sammy Hagar net worth, age, children, spouse, music career, profiles

Briefly.co.za also featured an article on the legendary Sammy Hagar. Sammy is a rock legend and icon listed on the Rock and Roll Hall of fame. He is most famous for his work in Van Halen and Montrose, all rock bands in the late 1900s.

He has been married twice and has had a tumultuous time in the rockstar scene, balancing family and work. This article takes a look at Sammy Hagar's net worth and much more!

Source: Briefly.co.za